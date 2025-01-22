ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to continue their undefeated streak as they face Wolverhampton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Wolverhampton-Arsenal prediction and pick.

Wolverhampton comes into the game at 4-4-14 on the year. They are in 17th in the Premier League, tied in points with Ipswich Town, but ahead of them due to goal differential. That means they are currently one spot out of the relegation zone. Still, they have struggled as of late, losing each of their last three games in Premier League play. In their last game, Wolverhampton faced Chelsea, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is 12-8-2 on the year, placing them in second based on goal differential over Nottingham Forest. This also places them six points behind Liverpool for the top spot, but in a position to make it to the Champions League next year. They are undefeated in their last 12 premier league games, coming away with seven wins in the process. In their last game, they played to a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Why Wolverhampton Will Win

Wolverhampton is scoring 1.45 goals per game this year, scoring 32 goals in 22 EPL games this year. Further, they have scored in 18 of 22 Premier League games this year. Wolverhampton has also scored well at home this year, scoring in nine of ten home fixtures and averaging 1.4 goals per game at home.

It is the combination of Mattheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen that leads the attack for Wolverhampton this year. Cunha has scored ten goals this year on an expected 4.6. Further, he has four assists on the year. Larsen has scored seven times on an expected 6.3 on the year. He also has two assists. Further, Rayan Ait-Nouri has three goals and five assists on the year from his defensive position. Finally, Joao Gomes has been solid this year. He has scored twice and added an assist on the year while holding down the midfield.

The defense for Wolverhampton has struggled some, allowing 51 goals in 22 fixtures this year. That is an average of 2.32 per game. They have conceded 23 goals in ten home games this year.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal is scoring 1.95 goals per game this year in EPL play. They have scored 43 times in 33 fixtures while scoring in 19 of 22 fixtures on the season. They have also scored well on the road this year, scoring in nine of 11 road fixtures, and averaging 1.91 goals per game this year. Further, they averaged over a goal per game in the first half on the road this year.

Arsenal has been led by Kai Havertz this year. He has scored eight times this year with two assists to lead the way. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has been solid this year. He has scored five goals with ten assists in EPL play. That is on an expected 4.2 goals and 3.4 assists this year. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has six goals with two assists while Leandro Trossard has four goals and four assists. Finally, Declan Rice has moved the ball well, with a goal and three assists this year.

Arsenal has been great on defense this year, allowing 21 goals in 22 total fixtures in the Premier League. That is good for just .95 goals against per game this year. Further, they have allowed 12 goals in 11 games on the road this year. Arsenal has been great in the second half this year on the road. In the second half, they have allowed just five goals over 11 fixtures on the road this season.

Final Wolverhampton-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Arsenal is the better team in this game. They won the first fixture against Wolverhampton this year 2-0. Further, they have won the last seven times they have faced Wolverhampton by a combined score of 16-2. Wolverhampton has also struggled to score as of late, scoring just one goal in the last three matches. Still, Arsenal has given up goals in each of their last four matches, including one to Brighton, who has a similar goal output to Wolverhampton. Still, Wolverhampton is the worst defense in the Premier League. Arsenal has seen to total go over 2.5 goals in four of the last six games as well. Wolverhampton, partially due to their bad defense, has seen the total go over the 2.5-goal mark in 82 percent of their games this year. If Wolverhampton does not score, Arsenal could still score three, so take the over.

Final Wolverhampton-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-145)