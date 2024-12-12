ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams trying to avoid relegation face off as the Wolverhampton Wanderers face Ipswich Town. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Wolverhampton-Ipswich prediction and pick.

Wolverhampton comes into the game at 2-3-10 on the year, which is 19th in the Premier League. They are four points behind Crystal Palace for 17th place and a spot avoiding relegation. they have lost each of their last three games, and in their last one, they fell to West Ham 2-1. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town is 1-6-8 on the year. That places them in 18th in the Premier League, and also four points behind Crystal Palace. They have lost each of their last three, losing last time out 2-1 to Bournemouth. Still, the one win on the year is over Tottenham.

Since the 2002-03 season, these two teams have faced 23 times. All but one of them have been in the Championship, the second tier of the English soccer system. Wolverhampton has won nine times, while Ipswich has won five, and there have been nine draws. The last time they faced was in September of 2023 in an EFL Cup game. Ipswich won that game 3-2.

Here are the Wolverhampton-Ipswich Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Wolverhampton-Ipswich Odds

Wolverhampton: -110

Ipswich: +290

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 goals: -148

Under 2.5 goals: +110

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Wolverhampton Will Win

Wolverhampton is scoring 1.53 goals per game this year, scoring 23 goals in 15 EPL games this year. Further, they have scored in 13 of 15 Premier League games this year. They have scored well at home this year, scoring in all seven home games this year and averaging 1.57 goals per game this year.

Matheus Cunha leads the way for the Wolves. He has scored seven times on an expected total of 3.4 this year. Further, he has three assists on the year. He is joined by Jorgen Strand Larsen. Larsen has scored six times on an expected 3.6 on the year. He also has two assists. Further, Rayan Ait-Nouri has been giving scoring production from the defense. He has three goals and three assists on the year. Finally, Marion Lemina has been solid moving the ball. While he has a goal, he also has three assists on the year.

The defense for Wolverhampton has struggled some, allowing 38 goals in 15 fixtures this year. That is an average of 2.53 per game. They have allowed goals in six of seven games at home in EPL play. Jose Sa has been the primary guy in the net for Wolverhampton. He has been solid, with 27 saves on 48 shots. Further, he has a clean sheet this year.

Why Ipswich Will Win

Ipswich has struggled at times to score this year, scoring just 14 goals in 15 EPL games this year. They have scored in ten of 15 games this year. Further, they have scored much better on the road this year. They have scored eight goals in seven matches on the road while scoring in five of seven road matches this year.

Liam Delap leads the way for Ipswich Town this year. He has scored six goals on an expected 4.1 this year. Further, he has an assist this year. He is joined by Sammie Szmodics. Szmodic comes in with three goals on an expected 2.9 on the year. Further, Leif Davis has been solid this year. He has scored twice while having two assists. Further, Ipswich has four other players who have a goal and an assist this year. One of those is Conor Chaplin, who has been primarily used as a reserve and providing a spark coming off the bench.

The defense has been solid this year for Ipswich. They have allowed 27 goals in 15 EPL fixtures this year, good for 1.8 goals against per game this year. They have struggled more on the road, giving up 2.14 goals per game on the road this year. Arijanet Muric is expected to be in goal for this one. He has been great, stopping 53 of 78 shots. Further, he has allowed 25 goals on an expected 26.4 goals this year.

Final Wolverhampton-Ipswich Prediction & Pick

This game features a struggling defensive unit of Wolverhampton, against a team that struggled to score in Ipswich. Further, Wolverhampton has scored better this year, but Ipswich has been a much better defensive team. Wolverhampton is favored, but fives up goals in bunches. At home this year, they have given up two or more goals in six of the seven games. If that trend continues, Ipswich will at least come away with a draw in this one.

Final Wolverhampton-Ipswich Prediction & Pick: Draw (+270)