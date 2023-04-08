Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns starred on the offensive end of the floor in Tuesday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 22 points — on 8-for-15 shooting from the field — grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out five assists in a game the Timberwolves went on to win by a final score of 107-102. So when the Timberwolves visit the AT&T Center on Saturday to play Malaki Branham, Zach Collins, and the San Antonio Spurs, every Wolves fan will surely want to know: Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves have Towns listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to a right calf strain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Wolves, Austin Rivers (illness) is also questionable to play for Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns, 27, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Timberwolves franchise. He’s averaging 20.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 27 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky standout is playmaking for his teammates at a very high level in the 2022-23 campaign — Towns’ current 4.8 assists average is the best of his pro career.

Expect the Wolves to beat the Spurs on the road on Saturday, regardless of if Towns is in the lineup. After all, the Spurs have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own a 14-26 home record, the fourth-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing today vs. the Spurs, the answer is maybe.