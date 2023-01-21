Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has missed the last two games with a groin injury. The last time he played was back on January 16th against the Jazz, when he exited the contest early after logging only five minutes. Without Gobert, the Timberwolves have done little but tread water, as the team is 1-1 over its last two. So when the Wolves take their home court to play Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, every Wolves fan will surely want to know: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

Is Wolves’ Rudy Gobert playing vs. Rockets

Wolves fans will, unfortunately, have to wait a bit longer for a definitive answer to this question.

The Wolves have Gobert listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Anthony Edwards (left hip soreness) and Austin Rivers (left knee contusion) are also both questionable to play for Minnesota.

Gobert, 30, is in his tenth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Timberwolves after spending the previous nine in Utah. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks across 39 appearances this season. One area of his game where Gobert has taken a step back this season is rebounding. His current 11.5 rebounds average is his lowest since the 2017-18 campaign.

Regardless if Gobert can suit up on Saturday, the Wolves should have no problem beating a — for lack of a better word — bad Rockets team. Houston owns the worst road record in the league at 4-20.