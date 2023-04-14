It’s officially do-or-die time for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After dropping their first game of the 2023 Play-In Tournament to the Los Angeles Lakers, Chris Finch and company have one more shot at clinching a postseason berth in a home game Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, heading into the pivotal outing, it appears franchise centerpiece Karl-Anthony Towns’ availability is up in the air. With this, the question on every Timberwolves fan’s mind: Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Thunder

When playing this season, Karl-Anthony Towns has proven to be the foundational star this Wolves organization has grown to love throughout his illustrious eight-year tenure in the NBA.

Unfortunately, he has found himself relegated to the sidelines for the vast majority of the year due to a right calf injury sustained back on November 28. Said ailment held him out for a whopping 51 games.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

While the big man has officially been back for several weeks now, unfortunately, his lower-body injury has left him questionable for contests on a nightly basis. This continues to ring true heading into Minnesota’s upcoming win-or-go-home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Karl-Anthony Towns finds himself listed as “Questionable” due to the right calf strain, as per the league’s official injury report.

Through 29 games played this season, the 27-year-old has posted impressive per-game averages of 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.6% from distance.

His on-court efforts have been integral to Minnesota’s successes during his tenure with the association and, against the OKC Thunder, they’ll need a big game from him to have a chance of punching their ticket to their second consecutive postseason.

However, at the moment, when it comes to the question of whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will be playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is still undetermined.