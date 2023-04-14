It’s officially do-or-die time for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After dropping their first game of the 2023 Play-In Tournament to the Los Angeles Lakers, Chris Finch and company have one more shot at clinching a postseason berth in a home game Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, heading into the pivotal outing, it appears franchise centerpiece Karl-Anthony Towns’ availability is up in the air. With this, the question on every Timberwolves fan’s mind: Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Thunder

When playing this season, Karl-Anthony Towns has proven to be the foundational star this Wolves organization has grown to love throughout his illustrious eight-year tenure in the NBA.

Unfortunately, he has found himself relegated to the sidelines for the vast majority of the year due to a right calf injury sustained back on November 28. Said ailment held him out for a whopping 51 games.

While the big man has officially been back for several weeks now, unfortunately, his lower-body injury has left him questionable for contests on a nightly basis. This continues to ring true heading into Minnesota’s upcoming win-or-go-home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Karl-Anthony Towns finds himself listed as “Questionable” due to the right calf strain, as per the league’s official injury report.

Through 29 games played this season, the 27-year-old has posted impressive per-game averages of 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.6% from distance.

His on-court efforts have been integral to Minnesota’s successes during his tenure with the association and, against the OKC Thunder, they’ll need a big game from him to have a chance of punching their ticket to their second consecutive postseason.

However, at the moment, when it comes to the question of whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will be playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is still undetermined.