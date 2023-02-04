The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Orlando Magic by a final score of 127-120 on Friday, but it’s not the end result that still has people talking about the game. Wolves guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba got into a fight late in the third quarter that escalated into a large scrum, as five players ended up getting ejected, including Rivers and Bamba. However, Rudy Gobert should thank Rivers and Bamba for taking the spotlight off of him at that moment and covering up perhaps his worst turnover of the season, per a tweet from Secret Base’s Kofie.

After securing a rebound, Gobert threw the ball between Anthony Edwards’ legs and out of bounds. It was his only turnover of the night.

The important thing about the Austin Rivers fight is that it saved us from roasting Rudy Gobert from the worst turnover I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/72U306aFT6 — Kofie (@Kofie) February 4, 2023

Rudy Gobert, 30, is in his tenth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Timberwolves franchise after spending nine in Utah. He’s averaging 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 1.8 turnovers across 45 appearances this season. While still an elite rebounder, Gobert isn’t pulling down misses with the same regularity he was in years past — his current 11.6 rebounds average is his lowest since the 2017-18 campaign, back when he was just 25 years old and in his fifth season.

It’s possible that the NBA will hand out suspensions to both Rivers and Bamba for their significant roles in the skirmish. After all, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was just recently suspended for one game without pay after getting into it with Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell on Thursday night.