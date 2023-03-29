FC Barcelona Femeni clashes with Roma Femminile at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain! Catch the Women’s Champions League odds series here, featuring our Barcelona-Roma prediction and pick.

Barca Femeni is one of the favorites to win this tourney. Their sole loss in their 2022-2023 campaign came in this competition when they lost to Bayern Munchen in the Group Stage. Barca holds the lead with a 0-1 win in the first leg in Stadio Tre Fontane.

Roma Women had a week-long rest to recuperate from their loss on their home turf. The Italian team will need to get over their second loss in four games in this important competition.

The winner of this quarterfinal tie will face either Lyon or Chelsea in the semifinal next month.

Here are the Barcelona-Roma soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Women’s Champions League Odds: Barcelona-Roma Odds

FC Barcelona: -1800

AS Roma: +2700

Draw: +1000

Over 2.5 Goals: -430

Under 2.5 Goals: +270

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Roma

TV: DAZN

Stream: YouTube (DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League)

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Barcelona Can Beat Roma

Barca Femeni notched first place in Group D, tallying a 5-0-1 record and getting 15 of the possible 18 points. Their lone loss was a 3-1 outing against Bayern Munich, which accounted for their only defeat since the start of the 2022-2023 campaign. They topped Bayern, Benfica, and Rosengard in their section thanks to their 29 goals and a +23 goal differential.

The Spaniards hold a narrow advantage, having claimed a 1-0 away victory in the first leg last week. Salma Paralluelo’s 34th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Barca followed up their continental victory with another 1-0 win over Clasico rivals Real Madrid on home turf in league action last Saturday. Fridolina Rolfo scored the match-winner from the spot in the 77th minute. Barca remains undefeated in Liga F, getting 23 wins and all possible 69 points, along with 99 goals and only five conceded goals.

Barcelona is currently on an 18-game winning run in all competitions, scoring 79 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets in the process. Barca is hoping to book its ticket to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, having done so in each of the last four seasons.

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez Costas is unable to call upon the services of Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina, who are struggling with hamstring and ankle injuries. Alexia Putellas stepped up her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury by returning to team training on Monday, but she still remains unavailable for selection.

After rotating his side for Saturday’s Clasico, Giraldez will recall Irene Paredes, Kiera Walsh, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Asisat Oshoala to the starting lineup. Aitana Bonmati leads Barca in the Champions League with five goals and four assists while Caldentey, Oshoala, and Geyse Ferreira each have four goals. Eight other players have one goal each in this tourney.

Why Roma Can Beat Barcelona

Roma made it into this stage by finishing second in Group B with a 4-1-1 record. Wolfsburg topped their group while Saint Polten and Slavia Praha ended in third and fourth places, respectively. Roma Femminile finished in first place in the Serie A with a 16-0-2 record. They are also going through the Serie A Championship Round and Coppa Italia Femminile.

AS Roma have not been in action since their defeat last week. Roma has lost just two of their last 10 away games in all competitions, winning eight games in this sequence. Their latest win as an away team resulted to a 5-1 outing against Fiorentina in the Serie A championship round. La Lupa scored three goals in the first 28 minutes and took control for the rest of the game.

Roma is on course to be crowned league champions but replicating this feat on the continent might be a step too far. The visitors hope to progress to the last four in their first European campaign. Alessandro Spugna and his coaching staff is looking to add another trophy to the team; they were the Coppa Italia winners for the 2020-2021 season and their latest silverware was the Supercoppa Italiana earned in 2022.

As for the visitors, Sophie Roman Haug remains sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery earlier this month. Benedetta Glionna was impactful when she came off the bench in the first leg, and she could be rewarded with a starting opportunity on Wednesday. After making four goals and one assist in the Champions League main stages this season, Valentina Giacinti will be crucial to La Maggica’s efforts. Manuela Giugliano is also due for another start after scoring three goals in this tourney.

Final Barcelona-Roma Prediction & Pick

Barca is bound to finish their campaign with a near-perfect record. Barca Femeni has not lost a game at home, and they are looking to extend that record here. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Final Barcelona-Roma Prediction & Pick: Barcelona (-1800), Over 2.5 goals (-430)