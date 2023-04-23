The She-Wolves host the Lady Gunners in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinals! It’s time to check our Women’s Champions League odds series, starring our Wolfsburg-Arsenal prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Wolfsburg is currently in a four-game winning run. They have notched 16 goals and three clean sheets in the past three games, including a 0-3 victory over MSV Duisburg in Germany’s Women’s Bundesliga.

Arsenal is trying to get some groove after a 1-0 loss to Manchester United Women in the FA Women’s Super League in England. Prior to that loss, Arsenal got wins over Tottenham and Manchester City in the WSL, as well as a 2-0 win over Bayern Munchen to knock them out of this tourney.

Here are the Wolfsburg-Arsenal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Women’s Champions League Odds: Wolfsburg-Arsenal Odds

VfL Wolfsburg: -145

Arsenal WFC: +340

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -130

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Wolfsburg vs. Arsenal

TV: beIN Sports, DAZN

Stream: YouTube

Time: 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT

Why Wolfsburg Can Beat Arsenal

Wolfsburg comfortably dispatched Duisburg with a 3-0 away win in the Bundesliga. Dominique Janssen, Pauline Bremer, and Tabea Wassmuth found the back of the net to inspire the rout. The She-Wolves also had an 11-2 edge on corner kicks during that game.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a 2-1 aggregate win over PSG in the last eight. Wolfsburg also topped Group B with a 4-2-0 record to tally 14 points and a +14 goal-differential. They dominated Roma, St. Polten, and Slavia Praha in the group matches, scoring 19 goals while conceding five.

At the moment, Wolfsburg is sitting in second place in the Bundesliga standings in Bundesliga, one point behind Bayern Munich. The team has 16 wins and two losses so far, but that was not enough to keep them are a safer distance in the title race. Wolfsburg also tallied 63 goals in their domestic league, conceding only nine. Their home record is a convincing 8-0-1 record, tallying 38 goals in their travels.

Wolfsburg is one of the favourites to progress and will seek to gain a considerable advantage with a comfortable win in the first leg. They have a positive record against the Gunners, having not tasted defeat against the London outfit in six previous meetings. They have 11 goals tallied during that stretch, including five goals and three wins at home in the AOK Stadion.

Coach Tommy Stroot will leave the attack to Ewa Pajor, who has seven goals in the Women’s Champions League. Sevenja Huth looks to add to her tally of four assists while Lena Lattwein jas three goals.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Wolfsburg

The Gunners are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the Women’s Super League last weekend. Alessia Russo’s strike in first-half injury time settled the top-of-the-table clash.

Arsenal has not been at its best in recent weeks, particularly on their travels. That does not augur well for their victory hopes as they seek a second continental crown. The Gunners are currently in third place in the WSL, six points behind Manchester United and two points below Chelsea. Their 12-2-3 record saw them score 40 goals in the competition. Their away record in England stands at 5-1-2, tallying 17 goals in their travels. Arsenal is still in the title race, but their chances are not as good as those of Man United and Chelsea.

Arsenal saw off Bayern Munich in a 2-1 scoreline to book their spot in the last four. Arsenal topped Group C of the competition with a 4-1-1 record, recording 19 goals while giving up only five. In six group matches, they won over Lyon, Juventus, and Zurich. They have a chance to reach their first final of the competition since 2007 when they won their only title.

Frida Maanum, Victoria Pelova, Stina Blackstenius, and Caitlin Foord are expected to lead the attack for the Gunners. Maanum has five goals and three assists in this competition to lead her squad. Foord has four goals and two assists while Blackstenius has three goals and two dimes.

Final Wolfsburg-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Wolfsburg’s dominating run in the competition will still persist as they hope the English squad. A lot of goals are expected to be seen but the hosts will get on top.

Final Wolfsburg-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Wolfsburg(-145), Over 2.5 goals (-130)