Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales' mother is not having any of her son's treatment by the country. Rubiales has been accused of sexual assault after he kissed World Champion Jennifer Hermoso in the Women's World Cup trophy ceremony before she collected her winner's medal.

According to the reports from Euro News, the mother of Rubiales, Ángeles Béjar, has reportedly locked herself in a church in Southern Spain and has called for a hunger strike. She said, “inhuman and bloody hunt they are conducting against my son with something he doesn't deserve.” Béjar also said that she won't stop until the authorities find a solution to this mess. She has accused Hermoso of “lying” and has demanded the World Champion to “tell the truth” and “have the stance that she had initially.”

This kissing act of Rubiales in the Women's World Cup ceremony has divided opinion within the country. The Spaniard has defended his claim, saying that it was the same kind of kiss he gave to his daughter. However, he has come under fire for saying he kissed after a “mutual consent” between him and Hermoso. However, Hermoso denied all those statements as she claimed to be “uncomfortable” during that kiss by Rubiales, and there was never a “consensus” in place.

Many ministers have accused Rubiales of harassment and called for him to step down from his position as Spain's FA President. However, the Spaniard has denied walking away from his position and remains optimistic about taking down the accusations made on him after the Women's World Cup.

“Rubiales cannot manage Spanish football again,” said Spanish minister María Jesús Montero on Sunday.

“We had enough of him when he spoiled the great triumph of women's football with his intolerable attitude.”

But what will this supposed hunger strike do to Rubiales' position? The Spaniard has already said that he won't walk away from his position after the Women's World Cup. However, these movements will only add salt to the wounds of Béjar's son. If there is any assault during the hunger strike, the authorities against Rubiales would be the winners because their claim would gain strength. The best for Béjar and Rubiales would be to conduct a peaceful protest.

Most importantly, it will harm Spain's reputation in general. They have just won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history, and people are talking more about controversy than their memorable win against England. It would create a bad image for them in the wider world.