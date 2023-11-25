The latest box office projections for Wonka suggest the musical-comedy could be seeing plenty of green heading into Christmas.

Timothee Chalamet has emerged in recent years as Hollywood's next big star, between critically acclaimed fare like Call Me By Your Name and blockbusters such as Dune. It appears that trend is set to continue according to the early box office tracking for his latest film, Wonka, which looks to be heading to a very green Christmas.

The latest projections for the musical-comedy prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has it on track for a $35 to $40 million box office opening weekend when it releases on December 15, according to ComicBook. There is also belief that Wonka could hold strong heading into a busy Christmas weekend at movie theaters despite plenty of other blockbuster fare and award-darlings releasing in the same window of time.

Wonka's latest estimates are also a notable jump from previous projections suggesting an opening weekend of around $20 million.

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka, portrayed by Chalamet, as he begins to sell chocolate in the town that would one day house his world-famous chocolate factory. The eccentric young chocolatier will, as a result, run afoul of the town's chocolate cartel and need to rely on the help of some of the townsfolk and an Oompa-Lompa to cement his place as the world's greatest chocolate maker.

A strong opening for Wonka would set the stage for a potentially dominant box office holiday for Warner Bros as it is one of three major releases from the studio in a two-week period.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the second of these three releases from WB, which is tracking for a similar opening weekend at the box office as Wonka when it releases on December 22. The Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg produced remake of The Color Purple follows shortly after on Christmas Day, potentially cementing Warner's hold on the box office through New Year's.