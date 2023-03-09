Cuba will take on Panama at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan on Thursday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our WBC odds series, which includes a Cuba-Panama prediction and pick, laid out below.

Cuba has been shocked in two games thus far, falling to 0-2 and finding themselves at the bottom of their pool standings. A collection of big league stars both current and present should have given Cuba a leg up on the competition. Instead, Cuba faces an uphill battle.

Panama opened their WBC with a convincing 12-5 victory over host Taiwan. The Panama roster is littered with both former and current big leaguers, headlined by former Met Ruben Tejada. The pitching staff is made up of a collection of impressive arms. Panama is 1-1 after falling to the Netherlands.

Here are the Cuba-Panama WBC odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2023 WBC Odds: Cuba-Panama Odds

Cuba: -1.5 (+125)

Panama: +1.5 (-145)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Cuba vs. Panama

TV: FOX Sports One

Stream: FOX Sports GO

Time: 11:30 PM ET/ 8:30 PM PT

Why Cuba Could Cover The Spread

Clearly, the biggest name on this roster is Yoenis Cespedes. Cespedes spent over a decade as one of the more hyped professional baseball players, playing eight seasons in the MLB. Cespedes bashed 165 home runs in those eight seasons, averaging 32 long balls across 162 games. Cespedes earned two All-Star berths and twice finished in the top 10 of MVP voting. Luis Robert, the current Chicago White Sox, is another recognizable name. The exciting righty has been injured for most of the last two seasons but has averaged 26 home runs and 19 stolen bases across 162 games. Andy Ibanez has appeared in over 100 big league games between 2021-22. The utility infielder is now in spring training with the Detroit Tigers, vying for a roster spot.

Ronald Bolanos will take the mound for Cuba in this one. The righty has tossed 48 innings across parts of four big league seasons, spending the last three as a member of the Kansas City Royals. Bolanos possesses a hard fastball that sits in the mid-90s.

Why Panama Could Cover The Spread

Ruben Tejada, who was once in the news for breaking his leg on a hard Chase Utley slide, hit an RBI single in the opening game. Tejada spent parts of nine seasons in the MLB, hitting .250 with solid defense at shortstop. Catcher Ivan Herrera, who may be the heir apparent to Yadier Molina in St. Louis, is another name to watch. Herrera saw some time in the majors in 2022, but projects to be a solid catcher at his peak. Christian Bethancourt and Jonathan Arauz are the two biggest name current big leaguers in the lineup. Bethancourt belted 11 home runs in just 318 at-bats last season, splitting his time with the Athletics and Rays. Allen Cordoba spent 2017 in the big leagues with the Padres, bouncing around as minor league depth since that year.

Andy Otero is tonight’s starting pitcher. The lefty has reached as high as Triple-A in eight minor league seasons, pitching to a 3.01 ERA in his career. The Panama bullpen is full of electric arms, specifically Justin Lawrence, he of the triple digits fastball.

Final Cuba-Panama Prediction & Pick

Cuba needs this one to get back on track, and their star power will help.

Final Cuba-Panama Prediction & Pick: Cuba -1.5 (+125), over 8 (-115)