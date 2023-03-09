The Czech Republic will take on China at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Thursday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our WBC odds series, which includes a Czech Republic-China prediction and pick, laid out below.

Czech Republic’s roster is full of relative unknowns, save for infielder Eric Sogard, who last appeared in an MLB game during the 2021 season. As only the World Baseball Classic could provide, manager Pavel Chadim is also the leading neurologist in his city of Brno.

China’s roster is severely lacking of any minor leaguers, with just one gracing their roster, Alan Carter. China lacks any semblance of a professional league, leaving their players at a bit of a disadvantage. Manager Dean Treanor has experience as a big-league coach.

Here are the Czech Republic-China WBC odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2023 WBC Odds: Czech Republic-China Odds

Czech Republic: -1.5 (+140)

China: +1.5 (-165)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Czech Republic vs. China

TV: Tubi

Stream: Tubi

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why Czech Republic Could Cover The Spread

Eric Sogard is the best-known name in the lineup, spending parts of 11 seasons in the MLB. Sogard collected over 500 hits in this 11 seasons, hitting 26 home runs. Catcher Martin Cervenka, who has spent time with Cleveland, Baltimore, and the New York Mets, reaching Triple-A, is another experienced bat in the lineup. Vojtech Mensik spent time with the Los Angeles Angels’ Single-A affiliate last season, slashing .214/.356/.264 in 54 games. The rest of the lineup consists of working professionals that play in the country’s professional league on the side.

On the pitching side, Jan Novak spent two seasons in the Baltimore minor league organization, pitching to a 3.77 ERA in 28.2 innings. Boris Vecerka, who signed with the Diamondbacks this season, is a 19-year-old with a low 90s fastball. Vecerka has yet to appear in a game with a United States affiliate in his career.

Why China Could Cover The Spread

Ray Chang is a China baseball legend, and now the 39-year-old is splitting his time between playing and coaching. Chang spent 12 seasons in the minor leagues, hitting .270 with 165 doubles, reaching Triple-A. Yusuke Masago also spent time in the Nippon Professional League, hitting .257 across 10 seasons. Masago represents the team’s main threat on the basepaths, totaling over 100 stolen bases across his playing time in Japan.

Alan Carter is the lone current minor leaguer, signing with the Los Angeles Angels this offseason. Carter’s fastball sits in the mid-90s, signing with the Angels based on his work with Tread Athletics this offseason.

Final Czech Republic-China Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are relatively unknown, so let’s lean on the favorite in this one.

Final Czech Republic-China Prediction & Pick: Czech Republic -1.5 (+140), over 8.5 (-110)