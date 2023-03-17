Puerto Rico will square off with Mexico in a Friday night World Baseball Classic quarterfinal matchup at loanDepot Park in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our WBC odds series, which includes a Puerto Rico-Mexico prediction and pick, laid out below.

Puerto Rico finished their pool play with a 3-1 record, finishing in second place behind Venezuela. Puerto Rico was dealt a devastating blow when closer Edwin Diaz was injured during the team’s Wednesday celebration. First-time manager Yadier Molina has done a magnificent job.

Mexico advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 record in pool play, good for first place. Mexico was in a loaded pool but emerged victorious. Benji Gil, who spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, has been the manager of Mexico since the last Summer Olympics.

Here are the Puerto Rico-Mexico WBC odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 WBC Odds: Puerto Rico-Mexico Odds

Puerto Rico: -1.5 (+168)

Mexico: +1.5 (-210)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Puerto Rico vs. Mexico

TV: FOX Sports One

Stream: FOX Sports GO

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why Puerto Rico Could Cover The Spread

Martin Maldonado is hitting .500 to pace the team, walking twice versus just one strikeout. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is red hot, with a .467 batting average, belting one triple and driving in six runs in his four games. Lindor erupted for 26 home runs and 16 stolen bases for the Mets last season, his highest totals in both categories since 2019. Lindor also finished in the top 10 of MVP voting for the fourth time in his career. Javier Baez, a one-time teammate of Lindor, leads the team with three doubles, hitting .267 in his four games. Eddie Rosario and Christian Vazquez have hit the team’s lone home runs of the tournament. Kike Hernandez has hit .375, adding two doubles and four RBI in his four games. Puerto Rico has hit .285 as a team, scoring 30 runs in just four games.

Marcus Stroman will take the ball for Puerto Rico in this one. Stroman started one game in pool play, allowing one earned run across 4.2 innings. Stroman struck out two without walking a batter. Yacksel Rios has struck out five across three scoreless innings, and will be one of many who will step up in Diaz’s absence.

Why Mexico Could Cover The Spread

Mexico’s lineup is headlined by Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena. Arozarena won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has hit exactly 20 home runs in both 2021 and 2022. The electric slugger also is a threat on the basepaths, combining 52 stolen bases in the last two seasons. Arozarena has hit .500 this tournament, with a home run and nine RBI. Rowdy Tellez provides some power for the Mexico lineup, belting 35 home runs for the Brewers last season. Tellez has sent one ball over the wall. Joey Meneses, who belted 13 home runs in just 56 games for the Nationals last season, is one of the feel-good stories of the WBC. Meneses leads the team with two home runs, hitting .474 with just one strikeout. Mexico has hit .283 with four home runs as a team.

Julio Urias will look to rebound after a bad first appearance. Urias has allowed three earned runs in five innings. Encouraging, however, is Urias’ six strikeouts without a walk. Mexico’s bullpen has been solid, headlined by Cardinals’ closer Giovanny Gallegos.

Final Puerto Rico-Mexico Prediction & Pick

This is one of the best matchups so far of the tournament. The advantage for Puerto Rico belongs to their starting pitcher.

Final Puerto Rico-Mexico Prediction & Pick: Puerto Rico -1.5 (+168), under 7.5 (-105)