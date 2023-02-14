Some baseball fans are excited for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Others are just happy for the start of Spring Training. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa recently shared his thoughts on why people should care about the tournament, per Joel Sherman.

“I think for me, the reason people should care about it (World Baseball Classic) is just the passion that is oozed out of these other countries,” DeRosa told Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. “I know it’s (baseball) America’s pastime, but there’s a lot of things for our kids to do in this country that can steer them away from diving in on something like this.”

DeRosa then discussed how the passion of other countries for event has rubbed off on the USA. He added that the players are “ready to go” and participate in the World Baseball Classic.

“In talking to these players, they are ready to go,” DeRosa said.

Players have expressed their excitement for the World Baseball Classic. It gives them an opportunity to represent their country on a national stage. The tournament will also allow fans to see incredible matchups, such as a potential Shohei Ohtani versus Mike Trout clash.

Team USA has a talented roster without question. However, they will face plenty of competition throughout the 2023 World Baseball Classic. There are a number of other teams heading into the event with confidence. It projects to be an all-around exciting event that should help to grow the game and market star players while drawing in new fans.