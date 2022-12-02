Published December 2, 2022

By Chris Spiering · 5 min read

The Round of 16 will kick off early Saturday morning as the USA and Netherlands face off to get things going. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a prediction and pick on the Round of 16.

With zero days in between rounds, the Round of 16 will finish up on Tuesday. This tournament has moved quickly and has seen a ton of madness so far. These 16 squads remaining are all battling for one of the biggest glories in all of sports. Let’s predict who will move on to the quarterfinals.

Here are the World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Netherlands vs. USA

The match we all will be watching will be an early one! Eight years ago the U.S. lost to Belgium in this round and now they have a shot at redemption against another European squad. This won’t be an easy match for the USMNT but it is certainly winnable. The only goal the Americans allowed so far was on a Gareth Bale penalty shot which shows how well they have defended.

The Netherlands are ranked 8th in the world. They are a well-balanced squad that shows a lot of similarities to Belgium. Holland also missed the World Cup four years ago as they aim to win their very first World Cup trophy.

This match will be gritty. I expect it to be low-scoring as all USA matches have been so far. If the USA defense continues to play well then they have a shot at upsetting the Dutch early Saturday morning. However, Holland is an experienced squad compared to the inexperience on the American side. The Dutch should win.

Prediction: Netherlands (-235)

Argentina vs. Australia

Australia certainly shocked many as they placed second in Group D behind the reigning champions France. The Aussies took down Tunisia earlier in the week and defeated Denmark on the 30th. They allowed four goals that all came against France but they proved their worth by shutting out those other two countries. They are massive underdogs against Argentina as they just don’t have the firepower compared to Messi and his squad.

Argentina defeated Poland and Mexico after being upset by Saudi Arabia in the first match to win Group C. SA almost advanced themselves but Poland finished second thanks to a goal difference of just one goal. Argentina should be able to get past the Aussies and face either USA or Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Argentina -1450

France vs. Poland

France looks to continue their dominant run and repeat as champions. This team had a lot of injuries heading into the tournament but have proved that they are still at the top. They won Group D but did lose to Tunisia 1-0 in their final match. France had already clinched their way to the next round and rested many of their starting XI in that defeat. Kylian Mbappe, Oliver Giroud, and Antoine Griezmann are leading the squad which is still a lot of firepower.

Poland is led by Robert Lewandowski and they need him to have a huge game on Sunday. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has balled out also which gives them hope against a dominant offensive attack. If they want to upset France and move on, then they must score at least two goals and have Szczesny keep them in the match. If not, then France will run right through them.

Prediction: France (-1200)

England vs. Senegal

England won Group B after two dominant showings against Iran and Wales. They scored six against Iran and three against Wales but didn’t score against the USA. This is one of the more high-powered attacking teams in the world and should have no problem scoring many against Senegal. England has just as much experience as any team in this tournament and will be a tough out.

Senegal finished second behind the Netherlands in Group A. They took down Ecuador in the final match to clinch their second-ever Round of 16 appearance. Back in 2002, Senegal advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Sweden in extra time. This nation is playing with a lot of pride but will have to play their best ever to get past England on Sunday. However, Senegal is ranked 18th in the World so they definitely provide the talent capable of making history.

Prediction: England (-550)

Japan vs. Croatia

Japan is the team is seems everyone is rooting for. They came out and took down Spain a few days ago after defeating Germany in the opening match. They finished with six points and ended up winning Group E and sending the Germans home. Spain finished second in that group with four points but made it due to goal difference. Ritsu Doan, Takuma Asano, and Ao Tanaka all have scored goals so far and have a chance at a few more aginst a Croatian team that has only allowed one goal so far.

Croatia is no joke. We saw that four years ago when they took France toe-to-toe in the World Cup Final. Croatia has the experience and has already proven they can win. This should be one of the more underrated matchups of the entire tournament as you have two squads going at it that always play very hard. Outside of the first two minutes of the game against Canada, Croatia hasn’t allowed a goal this tournament.

I expect Japan to continue their hot run and finally score some goals on this Croatian team.

Prediction: Japan (+156)

Morroco vs. Spain

Did anyone pick Morroco to advance to the Round of 16? I certainly didn’t. Morroco squeezes by after a poor World Cup performance from both Belgium and Canada. Morroco was the worst team in that group but won Group F with seven points and clearly didn’t lose once. Morroco took down Canada and upset Belgium which was the No. 2 team in the world. Don’t be shocked if Hakim Ziyech and his squad can continue this hot run.

Their counterparts are another powerhouse in Spain. Spain is the No. 7 team in the world but haven’t played well since their opening game against Costa Rica. They scored seven goals on them which was the most from any team this tourney. We all know this squad has offensive firepower and they must keep it going if they want to stop a team playing very well. Spain comes in as the favorite and should find a way to connect with a few goals.

Prediction: Spain (-440)

Brazil vs South Korea

Portugal vs. Switzerland

