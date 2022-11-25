Published November 25, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The World Cup is arguably the biggest event on the planet every four years, and that includes the Olympics. That is because it’s just one sport, the world’s sport, soccer. Nations vie for the ability to host and the world was shocked when Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 World Cup.

One has to wonder if all the heat was worth it. On Friday, Qatar was beaten by Senegal, 3-1. In doing so, they became the first World Cup hosts to lose more than one group stage games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Qatar #QAT is the first host nation to lose multiple Group Stage games in #FIFAWorldCup history (excl. 2nd GS). The host nation will be the first team eliminated from Round of 16 contention with a Netherlands #NED win or draw vs Ecuador #ECU. pic.twitter.com/XNOxZ5TOfL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2022

Qatar previously lost 2-0 to Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup opening game. They might be about to become the first team eliminated from this World Cup. If Netherlands defeats Ecuador, it will become mathematically impossible for them to advance to the knockout stage. Late in the first half, Netherlands leads Ecuador 1-0.

Qatar had come under fire after winning the bid to host this tournament. There were allegedly human rights violations and atrocities committed in order to prepare the nation to host the World Cup.

The European Parliament officially condemned Qatar for human rights violations that many people believe have led to workers’ deaths attempting to build the stadiums required to pull off this feat. On Friday, the EU called on FIFA to help Qatar compensate the families of lost ones during the construction sites through the Worker’s Support and Insurance fund.

Qatar will finish out Group A with a game against Netherlands, who look to win the group and set themselves up for a deep run.