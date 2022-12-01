Published December 1, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The USMNT barely advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup after defeating Iran 1-0 in their final group stage match. Christian Pulisic played the hero role for USA, scoring the only goal of the game right before halftime in the 38th minute. That ended up being all it took for the Americans to pick up the win and move onto the next round.

Unfortunately, Pulisic picked up an injury while scoring his goal, and was eventually forced out of the game at halftime. Replays showed that it looked like Pulisic may have been hit in the spot you definitely don’t want to be hit in, and everyone wondered whether that was what forced Pulisic out of the game. But Pulisic shut down those questions, clarifying that he did not “get hit in the balls.”

Via Doug McIntyre:

“Christian Pulisic answers the question many people want to know: ‘I didn’t get hit in the balls.'”

This will clear up all the questions surrounding Pulisic’s injury, as it doesn’t seem like he was hit in the private parts on the play. The final ruling on Pulisic’s injury was that he suffered a pelvic contusion, with the USMNT labeling him as day-to-day as they prepare for their first knockout stage match against Netherlands.

Pulisic has made it clear that he intends to play against Netherlands, which is great news for the USMNT, because they will need Pulisic on the field if they intend on pulling off an upset over their Dutch opponents. Pulisic clarifying the extent of the injury will certainly ease the minds of American soccer fans, and they will now anxiously wait and see whether Pulisic can suit up and make an impact when the two sides face off on this upcoming Saturday.