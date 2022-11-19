Published November 19, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off on Sunday morning when Qatar takes on Ecuador in the first match of the tournament. The road to the World Cup in Qatar has been long and bumpy, and the bumps will likely continue to pop up in the road right until the start. That’s partly because Qatar controversially decided to ban all alcohol sales at the World Cup matches just a few days before the start of the tournament.

This has been a wildly unpopular move from Qatar, and it’s one that goes against their initial agreement with FIFA when it was decided that they would host the tournament. Despite that, FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino doesn’t sound too concerned with Qatar’s sudden alcohol restrictions, and offered a take that likely won’t make him popular amongst fans traveling to Qatar for the World Cup.

Gianni Infantino on Qatar's last-minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums. pic.twitter.com/34xFOO6jqX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 19, 2022

In fairness, Infantino has a point, but this is just another problem that Qatar has all of a sudden sprung on the World Cup in the buildup to the tournament. There’s been no shortage of issues that have arisen as a result of Qatar hosting the tournament, so why would they suddenly stop rolling in with the start of the contest just days away?

This ultimately isn’t the end of the world, and will likely be forgotten about once the action begins. But Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup has certainly gotten off a rocky start, and it will be interesting to see whether or not that changes once the tournament officially kicks off.