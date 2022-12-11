By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

England bowed out of the World Cup courtesy of a 2-1 defeat against France in the quarterfinals, during which star striker Harry Kane missed a crucial penalty that would have equalized things late in the second half. Having already netted a perfect penalty earlier in the game, Kane skied the second one over the bar in what was a brutal and painful miss for the Tottenham Hotspur superstar. After the game, Kane didn’t try to downplay the impact the miss has had on him, via David Ornstein The Athletic.

Harry Kane has said that he “felt as confident for the first penalty as I did the second one” and that his decisive spot-kick miss will “hurt for a long time”. More from @David_Ornsteinhttps://t.co/muL7ysezKo — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 11, 2022

“I felt as confident for the first as I did for the second. It purely comes down to execution… It hurts now and it will hurt for a long time. But that’s part of being captain and being a leader in the team,” said Kane after the game.

Kane scored a penalty earlier in the game which saw him tie Wayne Rooney atop England’s all-time international goalscoring list with 53 goals. Converting the second penalty would have made him the standalone leader for his country.

Unfortunately, with club teammate and French goaltender Hugo Lloris in between the sticks, Kane saw his second attempt sail well over the bar. England failed to score a goal after that and the Three Lions’ World Cup dreams were, once again, shattered.

Naturally, Harry Kane was disappointed with how things played out in the moment, which was undoubtedly one of the biggest of his career, and he didn’t deny that the miss would weigh on him for quite some time. The England captain was one of their brightest players throughout the tournament, but his infamous penalty miss will be what people remember from his time in Qatar.