By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kylian Mbappe continues to console his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi after France took down Morocco in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

While Mbappe himself was a big reason in kicking out the Atlas Lions in the World Cup, it doesn’t me he’s insensitive to what his club teammate is feeling at the moment. The French scorer tried to comfort the Moroccan right-back after the game, and he made sure to check up on him once again on Twitter as he showed his love and support for the 24-year-old.

“Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history,” Mbappe wrote on Twitter while tagging Hakimi.

France had a hard time against Morocco’s tight defense, though a fifth-minute goal from Theo Hernandez lessened the pressure on Les Bleus and allowed them to continue attacking with less risk knowing for a fact that they won’t easily lose even if the Atlas Lions were to score. The Moroccan defense eventually showed some holes, and the Frenchmen put the game to rest with another goal in the 79th minute.

As Kylian Mbappe said, though, Achraf Hakimi and Morocco have nothing to be ashamed of despite the loss. They are the first African or Arab nation to make it to the semifinals of the tournament, and that is certainly a massive step forward for the continent.

They have also stolen the hearts of football fans all over the globe with their incredible World Cup run. They have proven that their qualification to the knockouts was no fluke, earning them the respect and admiration of fans.

While Morocco will be battling for third-place in the World Cup, they can definitely hold their heads high.