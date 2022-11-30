Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Lionel Messi had the chance to give Argentina an early lead over Poland in their final group-stage matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After receiving a (rather generous) penalty from VAR, Messi failed to convert from the spot in a major “ball don’t lie” moment, as Poland goalie Wojciech Sczcesny recorded a stunning save, his second PK denial of the tournament. In failing to score from the spot, Messi becomes the first player in history to have had two separate penalties saved by opposing goalkeepers at the World Cup, per ESPN FC.

Lionel Messi is the first player in HISTORY to have 2 penalties saved in the World Cup 😱 pic.twitter.com/LcdbaVtco7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 30, 2022

Sczcesny’s epic save puts Messi on the wrong side of history, as that’s now the second penalty in his World Cup career that he’s had saved by a goalie. He stands alone in that regard.

Messi was lucky to be awarded a penalty to begin with, but Sczcesny made sure he kept Poland in the game by making the emphatic save while diving to his left. It wasn’t a well-placed penalty from the Argentine superstar, who put it too low to get over Sczcesny’s outstretched arm.

Lionel Messi will surely be wishing he had that chance back, as lifting the ball a bit more would have been enough to secure him another World Cup goal for his legendary resume. Ultimately, Argentina was able to hold onto the lead and reach the knockout stages. A goal from Alexis Mac Allister gave them a 1-0 lead just after halftime, and Julian Alvarez doubled their tally in the 67th.