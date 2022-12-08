By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Lionel Messi and Argentina are one win away from returning to the World Cup semifinals for the sixth time in their history, but they are missing a familiar face to help lead the attack. For the first time since 2006, the South American juggernauts will be without star striker Sergio Aguero for an elimination World Cup match.

In a video call between Aguero and a few of his Argentine teammates in Qatar, the former striker shared a heartwarming exchange with Lionel Messi as they prepare for their crucial quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday.

“Thank you for calling us, we love you,” Messi told Aguero in the video. “You are not here with us, but we’re remembering you everyday, you and Gio (Lo Celso).”

Aguero has been a mainstay on Argentina’s national team since his debut in the Copa America in 2007, but was forced to retire due to a heart condition.

“I suffer a lot, but I really enjoy watching you play and that you are so united,” Aguero declared to Messi and his teammates. “I feel like I’m with you, it makes me very happy that everything’s fine.”

It was a touching moment between the two superstars, who recognize this could very likely be Messi’s last chance to win a World Cup. It was even more emotional considering Messi and Aguero have shared a room in every international tournament they’ve played in.

🚨🗣️Sergio Agüero : "Where are you guys? Whose room?" 🗣️Lionel Messi : "In Our Room." 🥹 🗣️Sergio Aguero : "Ours?" 🗣️ Lionel Messi : "of course!" 🥺 For Context, Messi & Aguero have been sharing room together in every international break they played together pic.twitter.com/U5FiUJ6MVX — AZR (@AzrOrganization) December 7, 2022

Aguero has been considered one of the greatest strikers of his generation and is the fifth highest scoring Premier League player in history with 184 goals. If Argentina can get through the Netherlands, they’ll play the winner of Croatia and Brazil on Tuesday.