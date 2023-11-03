Discover Mohammed Siraj's electrifying Ronaldo-inspired celebration in India's commanding World Cup victory over Sri Lanka.

In a resounding display of cricket dominance, India stormed to a remarkable victory over Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup. Their stunning 302-run win in Mumbai secured their spot in the semi-finals of the home tournament but also showcased Mohammed Siraj's Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired celebration that thrilled fans and echoed through the Wankhede Stadium.

India's journey to victory in the World Cup game began with a formidable batting performance as they posted a commanding total of 357-8. Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88), and Shreyas Iyer (82) thrilled the crowd with their extraordinary displays. However, it was the pace trio of Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah who truly shone. They dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup, reducing them to 55 runs. It is one of the lowest scores in World Cup history. Notably, Siraj's delivery that dismissed Kusal Mendis left fans in awe and triggered a Ronaldo-style celebration, much to the delight of the spirited crowd.

The 29-year-old Siraj, a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, has consistently celebrated his wickets with the iconic “SIIIUUUUU” gesture. This celebration has become a cherished tradition for Indian cricket fans, even though it carries some risk of injury. In an interview with Mohammed Shami for the BCCI, Siraj explained his Ronaldo-inspired celebration, stating, “Because I'm a Cristiano fan, which is why I celebrate like him… Not when it is caught at fine leg or something.” Shami cautioned him about the risks associated with such celebratory jumps, given his role as a fast bowler.

India, the tournament favorites, have not disappointed their fans, winning all seven World Cup matches and becoming the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals. With spectacular performances both on and off the pitch, including Siraj's Ronaldo-style celebration, the team is on a relentless pursuit of World Cup glory.