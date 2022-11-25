Published November 25, 2022

Brazil’s first match of the 2022 World Cup was a 2-0 win over Serbia, and they showed why they were the favorite to win it all in the tournament this year. While their win was nice, Brazil suffered a potentially devastating loss in their star winger Neymar, who picked up an ankle injury and was forced out of the contest in the 80th minute.

Neymar’s injury certainly didn’t look good, as his ankle was very swollen in the aftermath of the game. Brazil ruled Neymar out for at least their final two group stage games, and given how ugly his ankle looked afterwards, he may have already played his last game for Brazil in this tournament. With the news coming out early on Friday morning, Neymay took to Instagram to pen an emotional letter to the fans of Brazil’s national team.

It sounds like Neymar’s message (which can be translated on Instagram) insinuates that he doesn’t necessarily believe he will play again the World Cup. The hope is that the swelling in his ankle will go down soon and allow him to return, but the initial reports don’t necessarily sound encouraging.

In the meantime, Brazil will rely on their strong supporting cast to step up in their star winger’s absence, and given how much talent Brazil has on their squad, they are in a good position to absorb the blow that comes with losing their top player. But Brazil has hopes of winning the tournament, and if they intend on doing that, they may need Neymar, so his status will be worth monitoring as the action unfolds.