Published November 22, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The USMNT came out firing on Monday in their World Cup opener against Wales, scoring an early goal courtesy of Timothy Weah, the son of former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah. While the Americans let up in the second half and ultimately settled for a draw after Gareth Bale equalized from the penalty spot, one legend still congratulated Weah on scoring in his tournament debut: None other than Pele, who knows all about bagging goals in the biggest competition on the globe.

Via BR Football:

Pelé showed Tim Weah the love after his first World Cup goal 🤗 pic.twitter.com/YMYBVTuClU — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2022

Timothy Weah posted an Instagram photo of his celebration of the goal and Pele quickly commented. For such a young player, it must have been very special to have a legend like Pele offer his congratulations to him. The Brazilian is the youngest goal scorer ever at the World Cup, finding the back of the net at 17 years old in the 1958 tournament against Wales. He led Brazil to a title that year, too.

Coincidentally enough, Weah is also the first player to score against the Welsh since 1958, the last time they were in the World Cup. The USMNT won’t be pleased with the lone point on Monday, but they truly let their foot off the gas pedal in the second half.

Up next is a very difficult clash with England, who just thrashed Iran 6-2 in an absolutely exhilarating attacking display. Given the impact Weah had in the first match, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn another start up top for Gregg Berhalter.