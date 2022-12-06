By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Spain is out of the World Cup after falling to Morocco via penalties in the knockout stage. However, Luis Enrique’s men have no one to blame but themselves for their shortcomings.

La Roja dominated possession throughout the game, as they have the ball 75 percent of the time to be more specific. However, out of their 13 shots, only one was on target. That speaks volumes why they weren’t able to get anything going as the match ended 0-0 and headed to penalties.

One stat, nonetheless, showed a grimmer picture for the Spaniards in their brutal defeat. In the first half of the contest, they attempted just one shot. It is their fewest in the first 45 minutes of a World Cup game since 1966, per EuroSport.

Sure enough, Morocco’s tight defense should be given credit for that. There is no doubt they made life hard for Spain and didn’t give them a lot of clean look at the goal.

Nonetheless, it also highlights a bigger issue on Spain’s playing style that clearly lacks aggressiveness on offense. A lot of fans have shared about how Enrique’s tactics seem to be over reliant on passing, which often makes the offense stagnant. Clearly, that was the case against Morocco.