It’s a knockout battle to adore as Portugal battles Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Portugal-Switzerland prediction and pick.

Portugal advanced to the knockout stage after defeating Ghana 3-2 and Uruguay 2-0 in the group stage before falling to South Korea 2-1 in the finale. Now, they expect to make an impact in what will be their fifth appearance ever in the Round of 16. Portugal finished in third place in 1966 and fourth place in 2006. Conversely, they fell 1-0 to Spain in 2010 and 2-1 to Uruguay in 2018, unable to make it past the Round of 16 in either showdown.

Switzerland earned a trip to the knockout round after two wins in the group stage. Significantly, they defeated Cameroon 1-0, lost to Brazil 1-0, before defeating Serbia 3-2. The Swiss are making their seventh appearance in the Round of 16. Previously, they made it to the quarterfinals in 1934 and 1954. However, they have lost the next four matches in the Round of 16, with their most recent loss being in 2018 to Sweden.

Both teams are looking to make some noise in a tournament that features elite squads like Argentina, Spain, Brazil, and France. Consequently, the winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Morocco-Spain.

Here are the Portugal-Switzerland World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Portugal-Switzerland Odds

Portugal: -235

Switzerland: +188

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -152

Why Portugal Will Beat Switzerland

Portugal has numerous weapons at their disposal. Thus, it is a significant reason they are here in the Round of 16 and why they are a heavy favorite in this showdown.

Ricardo Horta has one goal on two shots with 18 passes. Now, he looks to keep the momentum going and slice the Swiss. Joao Mario has 37 passes to contribute to the effort. However, he has yet to take a shot and has not made a huge impact. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world and continues to shine in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Significantly, he has one goal on five shots with 76 passes.

The midfielders play a great role in Portugal’s success. Ultimately, their ability to get the ball past midfield has paid dividends throughout the tournament. Vitinha has two shots with 61 passes. Meanwhile, Ruben Neves has 175 passes. Mattheus Nunes has contributed with one shot and 29 passes. Substantially, the midfielders have thrived while also playing in front of a defense that does not make many mistakes.

Pepe leads the defense with eight clears and four tackles. Additionally, Joao Cancelo has six clears and five tackles. Diogo Dalot has added three tackles, while Antonio Silva has one clear and one tackle. Moreover, they have life easy for goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who has stopped eight shots from going into the net.

Portugal will beat Switzerland if their offensive weapons can generate an attack early. Likewise, they must retain possession of the ball and not allow the Swiss to cut through.

Why Switzerland Will Beat Portugal



Switzerland may be the underdog, but they are resilient and disciplined. Now, they need their scorers to attack Portugal and give themselves the best chance to win.

Breel Embolo has been exceptional, with two goals on four shots and 44 passes. Ultimately, he has the leading scorer and the guy the Swiss turn to when they need a goal. The midfielders have set him up for success and executed on their own chances. Moreover, Granit Xhaka has taken four shots with 167 passes. Remo Freuler has one goal on two shots with 132 passes. Likewise, Ruben Vargas has one assist with one shot and 65 passes. Xherdan Shaqiri has a goal and assist on two shots with 55 passes. Finally, Djibril Sow has an assist with 80 passes. The offense continues to thrive and attack at all angles. However, their defense has carried them at times.

Silvan Widmer has one assist with 10 tackles and 14 clears. Likewise, Ricardo Rodriguez has six tackles and four clears. Fabian Schar has one tackle with five clears. Meanwhile, Portugal has played two goalkeepers in the tournament. Yann Sommer played the first two matches, making nine saves. Also, Gregor Kobel played the last match, earning two saves.

Switzerland will beat Portugal if they can tighten their play and steal possession. Additionally, they cannot allow Portugal to run free all over the field.

Final Portugal-Switzerland Prediction & Pick

Not many people are talking about these teams. However, both look to enter the conversation of contenders with a strong showing in this one. Making a Portugal-Switzerland prediction is difficult. However, Portugal is the better pick and will likely wear down the Swiss team and execute on their chances.

Final Portugal-Switzerland Prediction & Pick: Portugal: -235