WORLD OF HORROR, immersive cosmic horror retro roguelike RPG, is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2023. The WORLD OF HORROR release date was announced during the Guerilla Collective Showcase.

Inspired by legendary horror manga artist Junji Ito, developer Panstasz and publisher Ysbryd Games bring horrific, black-and-white, pixel art pages of WORLD OF HORROR to life this October, just in time for the Halloween season. The game's art, painstakingly created using 1-bit art style using Microsoft Paint to replicate vintage Macintosh graphics, define the game's look and feel that makes it stand out from the rest of the games coming out this year.

The year is 198X. Madness plagues the residents of the seaside town of Shiokawa. The Old Gods have returned to satiate their bottomless hunger for despair. Unspeakable monstrosities hide around every corner… Will you be one of the puny humans that will fall prey and victim to these cosmic horrors? Or will you, against all odds, survive? After all, there is no stopping the end from coming, but you definitely can delay the end of days.

In WORLD OF HORROR, players take control of 14 playable characters, investigating the mysteries and performing rituals to satiate the Old Gods and delay the apocalypse. Each character has their own stats and perspectives on the horrors around them. Players can unlock new characters to face the horrors with each playthrough, and figure out survival strategies that lean into their strengths and shore up their weaknesses. Players will not only have to make sure that the physical health of their characters is filled, but players will also have to manage a sanity meter that gets affected by the terrifying encounters, cruel curses, and unfathomable environments that are produced by the game's procedurally-generated content.

In terms of gameplay, players will fight to stay alive in classic RPG turn-based combat with whatever weapon they find they could use in their environment. If you're brave enough, you can try purchasing weapons from masked lunatics, or if you can vibe with them, from shiba inu shopkeepers. Each decision you make in combat could mean either life or death, so choose how you tread carefully as you try to get the best of the game's multiple dreadful endings.

WORLD OF HORROR features 20 curated mysteries, but modding tools are going to be made available to allow players to create their own scenarios, unleashing the horrors that tickle the minds of players' creative imaginations.

“I am forever grateful for the community that has surrounded WORLD OF HORROR during its years in development,” says Panstasz founder Pawel Kozminski. “I'm really looking forward to welcoming console players to the true world of horror that PC players have been enjoying and all the wicked content from the PC modding community that will be added to our pool of twisted mysteries!”

WORLD OF HORROR is set to unleash its cosmic horrors on PC through Steam, GOG, itch.io, and the Microsoft Store, with all versions on PC regardless of storefront coming with the complete modding tools mentioned above. The game will also be coming out on consoles through the Nintendo Switch and on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. WORLD OF HORROR release date is currently set on October 19, 2023.

For more gaming and esports news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming. For more indie games, check out the entire Guerilla Collective Showcase.