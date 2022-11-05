World Series Odds: Phillies vs. Astros Game 6 prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies must win to stay alive as they face the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series as we make a Phillies-Astros Game 6 prediction.

The Astros defeated the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, with the teams returning to Houston for Game 6. Now, the Phillies must figure out how to win two games on the road.

The Astros started things quickly in the first when Jeremy Pena clipped a single to center to take an early 1-0 lead. However, the Phillies answered back quickly. Kyle Schwarber blasted a monster shot to right field for a game-tying solo home run. Ultimately, it was his second of the World Series and fifth of the postseason. The Astros retook the lead when Jeremy Pena clobbered a solo home run to left field. Significantly, it was his first of the World Series and fourth of the playoffs. Houston led 2-1 until the eighth when Yordan Alvarez added an essential insurance run on a fielder’s choice groundout to first, making it 3-1.

The Phillies responded in the eighth when a Jean Segura single to right-center field cut the deficit to 3-2. The Phillies had a runner on third with one out. However, Brandon Marsh struck out, and Schwarber grounded out to end the inning and leave the runner stranded. Philadelphia had another shot to tie in the ninth when Bryce Harper reached after closer Ryan Pressly hit him with a pitch. Consequently, the Phillies could not capitalize on that as Nick Castellanos grounded out to end the game.

Zack Wheeler takes the mound for the Phillies with the season on the line. Wheeler is 1-2 with a 2.67 ERA throughout the playoffs. Recently, he went five innings while allowing five earned runs and six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in Game 2 of the World Series. Wheeler struggled to get through five innings; it was the first time he had not thrown six innings in the playoffs. Ultimately, he must control his pitches and avoid walks while limiting the damage.

Framber Valdez is the pitcher for the Astros for Game 6. Valdez is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA throughout the postseason. Recently, he tossed 6 1/3 innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks during Game 2 of the World Series. Valdez has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his three playoff starts. Also, he has lasted into the sixth inning in every start.

Here are the Phillies-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB World Series Odds: Phillies-Astros Game 6 Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-188)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 7 (+102)

Under: 7 (-124)

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies find themselves in a difficult situation. They must win two games on the road to win the World Series. They are attempting to do what the Washington Nationals did a few seasons ago.

Schwarber went 1 for 4 in game 5 with an RBI and a run. However, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto struggled. Hoskins went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts, while Realmuto went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. Conversely, Harper went 1 for 2. Castellanos went 0 for 4 with a run. Significantly, the Phillies struck out 12 times as a team.

The Phillies need better pitching. Substantially, they got three innings from Noah Syndergaard when they hooked him after two earned runs allowed. The bullpen finished the final six innings while allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their hitters can come to life. Ultimately, they must generate big innings and score more runs, giving their pitching a better chance to breathe.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros find themselves in this position once more. Three years ago, they had a 3-2 lead with a chance to clinch a championship against the Nationals at home. Subsequently, they could not win either game and lost in front of their fans.

Jose Altuve has steadily improved throughout the playoffs, going 2 for 4 last night with two runs and a double. Also, Pena went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Alex Bregman went 1 for 2 with a double. However, Kyle Tucker went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. Yuli Guriel went 1 for 3 before leaving the game with an injury. It is vital to monitor his status.

The Astros will cover the spread if they can take an early lead and clamp the pressure on the Phillies. Moreover, they must take down the Phillies hitters and not allow them to destroy the baseball.

Final Phillies-Astros Game 6 Prediction & Pick

The Astros are in the driver’s seat. However, they are 4-8 in their last 12 World Series games at Minute Maid Park. It is partly what makes this a challenging game to predict. Ultimately, the Phillies will keep this close and make the Astros earn it, covering the spread.

Final Phillies-Astros Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-188)