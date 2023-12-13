AdEA Sports WRC Season 2 hits the road tomorrow, with a new update that'll add a new location and new Rally Pass. Season 2 of WRC adds Central European Rally, giving players a total of 18 locations to drive around. Additionally, the latest seasonal update brings a new Rally Pass. Furthermore, the update fixes multiple issues across several modes like Career, Moments, and much more.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update Patch 1.40 – Full List of Improvements
The v1.4.0 update to #EASPORTSWRC drops on December 14 at 11:00 UTC 🚧
📙 Full Patch Notes: https://t.co/RUBAXl0xeM
— EA SPORTS WRC (@EASPORTSWRC) December 12, 2023
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – New Content
- Added Central European Rally as a driveable location, free to all players.
- Added 15 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the VIP tier.
- Added 10 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the Free tier.
- Added 5 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the EA Play tier.
- Added a new Season of Moments, with a new challenge going live every day (~60 in total).
Key Fixes & Improvements:
- Made a number of performance optimisations across the game, to further improve framerate.
- Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches across all cars to help reduce stuttering.
- Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to trackside collisions, to help reduce stuttering.
- Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to spray and kick-up, to help reduce stuttering.
- Fixed an issue where GPU usage was unusually high on Main Menu screens.
- Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever somebody joins or leaves a lobby.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location reveal screens.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location stage start and finish screens when panning around the car.
- Resolved an exploit where players could previously get free repairs and tyre changes by quitting an in-progress Club Championship Event.
- Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits across several stages and locations.
- Made a number of usability improvements to the Livery Editor, including the ability to mirror decals.
- Fixed an issue where saved tuning setups would become corrupted if the same name or save slot was used on multiple cars.
- Fixed an issue where all tuning setup sliders would change to minimum values after loading a saved setup.
- Added “Manual Auto Select” to the Transmission Assist settings, allowing players with H-Pattern and Sequential shifters to automatically swap depending on the car used.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Crash Fixes
- Fixed an issue in Career that caused the game to crash when the Benefactor relationship exceeded 100%.
- Fixed an issue on Xbox in which changing Graphics settings would cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which changing AI difficulty would cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the game would crash if the host of the lobby would start an event.
Accessibility:
- Fixed an issue where Motion Blur re-set to On after the game rebooted.
AI:
- Adjusted a specific WRC driver’s pace at Monte Carlo to better reflect their real-life performance.
- Fixed an issue where manually changing AI difficulty mid-Championship in Quick Play Solo would not result in AI performance change.
- Made a number of general fixes to gameplay balance and experience.
- Additionally, we would like to get your feedback and input on inconsistent AI performance in this forum thread, in order to make further fixes in a future update.
Audio:
- Fixed an issue where engine audio from the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID would sound distorted in some scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where Bass Reduction Frequency only set to 400hz, instead of 500hz as intended.
Builder:
- Fixed an issue where some Builder cars would not shift into 2nd gear.
- Fixed an issue where engine audio from WRC Builder cars using the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID engine would sound distorted in some scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where some body parts on Builder cars would appear invisible while driving.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Career
- Added Central European Rally to FIA World Rally Championship Career calendar.
- Added Central European Rally non-championship events throughout the Career calendar.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when the Benefactor relationship exceeded 100%.
- Fixed an issue where surface degradation not correctly applied throughout Career.
- Fixed an issue with the Chief Engineer Perks screen in which perks would remain highlighted when no longer selected.
- Fixed an issue where driver and co-driver character images were not appearing on End-of-Season summary screens.
- Fixed an issue with where Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.
- Removed Championship recaps from the End-of-Season summary for Championships in which the player did not participate.
Cars:
- Ford Escort MK2 – Fixed an issue where the interior and exterior windscreen elements were misaligned.
- Hillman Avenger – Fixed an issue where mudflaps were unexpectedly appearing underneath the car body.
- Lancia Delta HF Integrale – Fixed an issue where the dashboard would produce a distracting sun reflection.
- Lancia Delta S4 – Fixed an issue where the dashboard would produce a distracting sun reflection.
- MINI Countryman Rally Edition – Fixed a display issue that presented the car in the vehicle select screen as a 5-speed sequential instead of a 6-speed.
- Peugeot 205 GTI – Fixed an issue where the service area reflections would appear on the windshield while driving.
- Peugeot 207 S2000 – Fixed a number of livery issues with the official livery.
- Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo – Fixed a number of issues on Livery 6 (Keferböck).
- SUBARU Impreza 2001 – Fixed an issue with the interior cockpit model.
- Fixed an issue on WRC cars in which hybrid deployment would always revert to Cautious between stages.
- Fixed an issue on WRC cars in which hybrid deployment would cancel when throttle was released below boost threshold point, instead of when throttle input reaches 0%.
- Fixed an issue on all cars where the exhaust flare would pop and appear for too long after every gear change.
- Fixed an issue on all cars where engine damage effects were not displaying correctly while driving.
- Fixed an issue on all cars where the HUD’s odometer would count up in kilometres instead of miles when set to Imperial.
Championship Mode:
- Added Central European Rally to FIA World Rally Championship calendar.
- Fixed an issue with where Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.
Clubs:
- Resolved an exploit where players could previously get free repairs and tyre changes by quitting an in-progress Club Championship Event.
- Changed stage finish procedure so that players must now drive to the marshal at stop control after crossing the finish line.
- Fixed an issue where a saved Championship Template would not suggest the custom Championship name the player had created.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Co-Driver
- Croatia – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.
- Finland – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.
- Mediterraneo – Reduced complexity of co-driver calls through specific turns to improve pace-note timings ahead of dangerous corners.
- Mexico – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.
- Pacifico – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.
Input Devices:
- Added “Manual Auto Select” to the Transmission Assist settings, allowing players with H-Pattern and Sequential shifters to automatically swap depending on the car used.
- Fixed an issue where the Assists menu wouldn’t warn H-Pattern players of missing gear bindings when “Manual H-Pattern” is selected as Transmission Type.
- Fixed an issue where deadzones were not being applied correctly in-game.
- Fixed an issue where secondary handbrake input bindings were not being recognised in-game.
- Fixed an issue where secondary devices would not produce vibration when connected via USB as opposed to connecting via wheelbase.
- Fixed an issue that caused certain input devices to require recalibration after the game has been rebooted.
- Fixed an issue on PS5 that caused DualSense controllers to continue vibrating after Vibration & Feedback was disabled.
Graphics & Performance:
- Made a number of performance optimisations across the game, to further improve framerate.
- Made a number of performance optimisations across Kenya, in addition to the general fixes mentioned in this update.
- Made a number of performance optimisations across Oceania, in addition to the general fixes mentioned in this update.
- Made a number of visual and performance improvements to trees and foliage.
- Made improvements to water spray effects when driving on wet asphalt.
- Made improvements to wet dirt and wet grass kick-up effects on all locations.
- Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches across all cars to help reduce stuttering.
- Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to trackside collisions, to help reduce stuttering.
- Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to spray and kick-up, to help reduce stuttering.
- Added a framerate limiter to Main Menu screens to optimise performance and minimise load on PC hardware components.
- Fixed an issue where Fanatec and location event plates would appear stretched when using NVIDIA GTX 10 series GPUs.
- Fixed an issue where vehicle headlights were active by default during the day, affecting framerate.
- Fixed an issue where vehicle reflections were more adversely affecting framerate than expected.
- Fixed an issue where GPU usage was unusually high on Main Menu screens.
- Fixed an issue on console that caused unusual performance on Main Menu screens.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location reveal screens.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location stage start and finish screens when panning around the car.
- Fixed an issue where some visual collision effects would fade out too quickly.
- Fixed an issue that would cause snow and gravel kick-up to not appear while spectating a Quick Play Multiplayer Event.
- Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever somebody joins or leaves a lobby.
- Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever a Steam friend status changed while in a large lobby.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Livery Editor
- Added the ability to mirror decals from left/right-hand side of the car to the opposite side.
- Added the ability to mirror decals across the symmetrical midpoint of the front, roof and rear areas of the car.
- Additionally, Added the ability to duplicate an existing decal.
- Furthermore, Added the ability to change a decal shape while retaining previously set size, position, rotation and colour
- Fixed an issue where framerate would drop to below 10 fps when using the Livery Editor on NVIDIA 10 series GPUs.
- Fixed an issue that caused all liveries created before the v1.2.0 update to appear broken.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would drift upward when applying decals to the left-hand side of the car.
- Fixed a number of UI issues related to saving designs.
- BMW M1 Procar Rally – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.
- Lancia 037 Evo 2 – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.
- Lancia Stratos – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.
- MG Metro 6R4 – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the back of the car.
- Additonally, Opel Corsa S2000 – Fixed an issue where a gap was appearing between the windscreen and the dashboard.
- Furthermore, Peugeot 309 GTI – Fixed an issue with projection depth when applying decals.
- Additionally, Renault Twingo II – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the back of the car.
- Lastly, Volkswagen Golf GTI – Fixed an issue with projection depth when applying decals.
Locations:
- Firstly, Resolved a number of exploits where players could potentially gain an advantage by intentionally resetting the car at specific points.
- Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Arauco.
- Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Bio Bío.
- Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Coronel.
- Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Florida.
- Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Lota.
- Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Yumbel.
- Croatia – Fixed an issue where players could potentially collide with invisible objects throughout the stages.
- Croatia – Fixed a number of minor environmental object issues.
- Estonia – Fixed a number of minor issues where abrupt seams were visible across some roadside edges.
- Estonia – Fixed an issue in Quick Play Multiplayer in which cameras would move erratically when the stage is revealed.
- Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Lahdenkyla.
- Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Leutsu.
- Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Maahi.
- Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Saakoski.
- Japan – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit at Lake Mikawa.
- Japan – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit at Oninotaira.
- Japan – Fixed an issue where some logs and rocks were missing collision boxes.
- Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at El Chocolate.
- Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Guanajuatito.
- Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Ortega.
- Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Otates.
- Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at La Bâtie-Neuve – Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes.
- Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Les Borels.
- Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Ravin de Coste Belle.
- Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes – La Bâtie-Neuve.
- Portugal – Fixed an issue where players could fall through a hole in the driveable landscape.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Moments
- Added new Archive tab for Season 1 Moments.
- Fixed an issue where surface degradation did not apply to Moments.
- Fixed an issue in the service area where vehicle renders would not appear on certain UI screens.
- Fixed an issue where the stage timer would not stop when crossing the finish line.
Options & Settings:
- Added an option to limit framerate throughout Main Menu screens on PC.
- Fixed an issue on Xbox in which changing Graphics settings would cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue on PC in which the Vibration tab was mistakenly appearing when using a DUALSHOCK or DualSense controller.
Photo Mode:
- Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode camera would shift position after the player enabled the motion blur process.
Quick Play
- Resolved an exploit with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the lead driver of a Regularity Rally could trigger the Stage End Timer too early for all other players.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which changing AI difficulty would cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the game would crash if the host of the lobby would start an event.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer where players would get kicked out of private sessions instead of returning to the lobby.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which accepting an invite during an Event podium sequence would cause cars to disappear from the service area.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which loading a Championship would incorrectly display players’ microphone icons.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which a penalty time was incorrectly presented to the player on the stage results screen.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo that would cause framerates to drop when viewing Stage Results with a large number of entries present.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo in which Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.
- Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo in which loose/detached parts would be re-applied to a car after the player reloads an in-progress event.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Rally Pass
- Updated Rally Pass progression menu with Season 2 items.
Rally School
- Fixed an issue on Lesson 10 (Snow) where seam lines would appear across some water textures.
Replays:
- Fixed an issue where headlights appeared damaged at the start of replays.
- Fixed an issue where driver and steering wheel animations were not playing in replays.
- Fixed an issue where dust and kick-up was rendering in front of the car when viewing replays in slow motion.
- Fixed an issue where an abnormally high amount of dust and kick-up was generated when viewing replays in slow motion.
- Adjusted the maximum field of view setting for replay cameras to reduce “fish-eye” effect seen from certain angles.
Setups & Vehicle Tuning:
- Firstly, Fixed an issue where saved tuning setups became corrupted if multiple cars used the same save name or save slot
- Additionally, Fixed an issue where all tuning setup sliders would change to minimum values after loading a saved setup.
- Furthermore, Adjusted the display values of Brake and Handbrake Force settings to better reflect real-world values.
- Overall, Adjusted the display values of Differential settings to better reflect real-world values.
- Lastly, Added the ability for some forms of Differential adjustments in 1% increments.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Time Trial:
- Fixed an issue where skidmarks and ruts from a previous Time Trial attempt would still appear on-stage when a player restarted.
- Fixed an issue that caused cars to spin out of control after crossing the finish line when completing a Time Trial or Shakedown.
- Fixed an issue where players could not download ghost data in the service area.
Ultrawide & Multiple Monitors:
- Firstly, Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single monitor when entering the brightness menu.
- Additionally, Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single screen when entering Photo Mode
- Furthermore, Fixed a number of issues that occurred when players using multiple monitors entered Pre and Post-Stage cutscenes.
- Overall, Fixed an issue that occurred when players using multiple monitors would sometimes encounter a “pincushion effect” when watching replays.
- Lastly, Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single monitor when pressing ALT+Enter to go full-screen.
Miscellaneous:
- Firstly, Added Barbados flag as a selectable option when customising driver details.
- Furthermore, Fixed an issue where all players would have a Hungarian flag in their Rally Passport.
- Additionally, Fixed an issue that caused finish line split times to show as 0:00.000.
- Overall, Fixed an issue where hands would not render properly on some roadside spectators.
- Fixed an issue that caused some users playing under minimum PC spec to not launch the game on Steam.
- Fixed some minor text and UI issues across various areas of the game.
- Lastly, Made several minor bug fixes and improvements across the game.
EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Warnings & Advice:
- If a player is currently partway through a Career season, Central European Rally will appear on the next Season’s calendar.
- If a player starts a new Career save, Central European Rally will appear in the Season 1 calendar.
- If a player is currently partway through a Championship Mode season, Central European Rally will not appear on the Event list.
- If a player starts a new Championship Mode save, Central European Rally will appear on the Event list.
- In Championship Mode, Central European Rally will only appear in the top class’ competition.
- All vehicle tuning setups created before the v1.4.0 update wiped once the update releases. Please write down or screenshot any tuning values you want to keep, and re-make those setups after the update.
- All custom steering wheel and controller input bindings wiped once the update releases. Please write down or screenshot any custom bindings you want to keep, and re-build them after the update.
- Lastly, Top Time Trial Leaderboard times that were previously set using corner-cutting exploits fixed in this update will be deleted in the future.
Overall, that wraps up all the WRC Season 2 Patch Notes for this update. We hope you enjoy Central Europe, which is a blast to drive around in.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.