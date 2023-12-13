AdEA Sports WRC Season 2 hits the road tomorrow, with a new update that'll add a new location and new Rally Pass. Season 2 of WRC adds Central European Rally, giving players a total of 18 locations to drive around. Additionally, the latest seasonal update brings a new Rally Pass. Furthermore, the update fixes multiple issues across several modes like Career, Moments, and much more.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update Patch 1.40 – Full List of Improvements

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – New Content

  • Added Central European Rally as a driveable location, free to all players.
  • Added 15 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the VIP tier.
  • Added 10 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the Free tier.
  • Added 5 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the EA Play tier.
  • Added a new Season of Moments, with a new challenge going live every day (~60 in total).

Key Fixes & Improvements:

  • Made a number of performance optimisations across the game, to further improve framerate.
  • Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches across all cars to help reduce stuttering.
  • Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to trackside collisions, to help reduce stuttering.
  • Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to spray and kick-up, to help reduce stuttering.
  • Fixed an issue where GPU usage was unusually high on Main Menu screens.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever somebody joins or leaves a lobby.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location reveal screens.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location stage start and finish screens when panning around the car.
  • Resolved an exploit where players could previously get free repairs and tyre changes by quitting an in-progress Club Championship Event.
  • Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits across several stages and locations.
  • Made a number of usability improvements to the Livery Editor, including the ability to mirror decals.
  • Fixed an issue where saved tuning setups would become corrupted if the same name or save slot was used on multiple cars.
  • Fixed an issue where all tuning setup sliders would change to minimum values after loading a saved setup.
  • Added “Manual Auto Select” to the Transmission Assist settings, allowing players with H-Pattern and Sequential shifters to automatically swap depending on the car used.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Crash Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in Career that caused the game to crash when the Benefactor relationship exceeded 100%.
  • Fixed an issue on Xbox in which changing Graphics settings would cause the game to crash.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which changing AI difficulty would cause the game to crash.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the game would crash if the host of the lobby would start an event.

Accessibility:

  • Fixed an issue where Motion Blur re-set to On after the game rebooted.

AI:

Audio:

  • Fixed an issue where engine audio from the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID would sound distorted in some scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue where Bass Reduction Frequency only set to 400hz, instead of 500hz as intended.

Builder:

  • Fixed an issue where some Builder cars would not shift into 2nd gear.
  • Fixed an issue where engine audio from WRC Builder cars using the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID engine would sound distorted in some scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue where some body parts on Builder cars would appear invisible while driving.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Career

  • Added Central European Rally to FIA World Rally Championship Career calendar.
  • Added Central European Rally non-championship events throughout the Career calendar.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when the Benefactor relationship exceeded 100%.
  • Fixed an issue where surface degradation not correctly applied throughout Career.
  • Fixed an issue with the Chief Engineer Perks screen in which perks would remain highlighted when no longer selected.
  • Fixed an issue where driver and co-driver character images were not appearing on End-of-Season summary screens.
  • Fixed an issue with where Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.
  • Removed Championship recaps from the End-of-Season summary for Championships in which the player did not participate.

Cars:

  • Ford Escort MK2 – Fixed an issue where the interior and exterior windscreen elements were misaligned.
  • Hillman Avenger – Fixed an issue where mudflaps were unexpectedly appearing underneath the car body.
  • Lancia Delta HF Integrale – Fixed an issue where the dashboard would produce a distracting sun reflection.
  • Lancia Delta S4 – Fixed an issue where the dashboard would produce a distracting sun reflection.
  • MINI Countryman Rally Edition – Fixed a display issue that presented the car in the vehicle select screen as a 5-speed sequential instead of a 6-speed.
  • Peugeot 205 GTI – Fixed an issue where the service area reflections would appear on the windshield while driving.
  • Peugeot 207 S2000 – Fixed a number of livery issues with the official livery.
  • Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo – Fixed a number of issues on Livery 6 (Keferböck).
  • SUBARU Impreza 2001 – Fixed an issue with the interior cockpit model.
  • Fixed an issue on WRC cars in which hybrid deployment would always revert to Cautious between stages.
  • Fixed an issue on WRC cars in which hybrid deployment would cancel when throttle was released below boost threshold point, instead of when throttle input reaches 0%.
  • Fixed an issue on all cars where the exhaust flare would pop and appear for too long after every gear change.
  • Fixed an issue on all cars where engine damage effects were not displaying correctly while driving.
  • Fixed an issue on all cars where the HUD’s odometer would count up in kilometres instead of miles when set to Imperial.

Championship Mode:

  • Added Central European Rally to FIA World Rally Championship calendar.
  • Fixed an issue with where Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.

Clubs:

  • Resolved an exploit where players could previously get free repairs and tyre changes by quitting an in-progress Club Championship Event.
  • Changed stage finish procedure so that players must now drive to the marshal at stop control after crossing the finish line.
  • Fixed an issue where a saved Championship Template would not suggest the custom Championship name the player had created.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Co-Driver

  • Croatia – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.
  • Finland – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.
  • Mediterraneo – Reduced complexity of co-driver calls through specific turns to improve pace-note timings ahead of dangerous corners.
  • Mexico – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.
  • Pacifico – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.

Input Devices:

  • Added “Manual Auto Select” to the Transmission Assist settings, allowing players with H-Pattern and Sequential shifters to automatically swap depending on the car used.
  • Fixed an issue where the Assists menu wouldn’t warn H-Pattern players of missing gear bindings when “Manual H-Pattern” is selected as Transmission Type.
  • Fixed an issue where deadzones were not being applied correctly in-game.
  • Fixed an issue where secondary handbrake input bindings were not being recognised in-game.
  • Fixed an issue where secondary devices would not produce vibration when connected via USB as opposed to connecting via wheelbase.
  • Fixed an issue that caused certain input devices to require recalibration after the game has been rebooted.
  • Fixed an issue on PS5 that caused DualSense controllers to continue vibrating after Vibration & Feedback was disabled.

Graphics & Performance:

  • Made a number of performance optimisations across the game, to further improve framerate.
  • Made a number of performance optimisations across Kenya, in addition to the general fixes mentioned in this update.
  • Made a number of performance optimisations across Oceania, in addition to the general fixes mentioned in this update.
  • Made a number of visual and performance improvements to trees and foliage.
  • Made improvements to water spray effects when driving on wet asphalt.
  • Made improvements to wet dirt and wet grass kick-up effects on all locations.
  • Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches across all cars to help reduce stuttering.
  • Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to trackside collisions, to help reduce stuttering.
  • Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to spray and kick-up, to help reduce stuttering.
  • Added a framerate limiter to Main Menu screens to optimise performance and minimise load on PC hardware components.
  • Fixed an issue where Fanatec and location event plates would appear stretched when using NVIDIA GTX 10 series GPUs.
  • Fixed an issue where vehicle headlights were active by default during the day, affecting framerate.
  • Fixed an issue where vehicle reflections were more adversely affecting framerate than expected.
  • Fixed an issue where GPU usage was unusually high on Main Menu screens.
  • Fixed an issue on console that caused unusual performance on Main Menu screens.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location reveal screens.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location stage start and finish screens when panning around the car.
  • Fixed an issue where some visual collision effects would fade out too quickly.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause snow and gravel kick-up to not appear while spectating a Quick Play Multiplayer Event.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever somebody joins or leaves a lobby.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever a Steam friend status changed while in a large lobby.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Livery Editor

  • Added the ability to mirror decals from left/right-hand side of the car to the opposite side.
  • Added the ability to mirror decals across the symmetrical midpoint of the front, roof and rear areas of the car.
  • Additionally, Added the ability to duplicate an existing decal.
  • Furthermore, Added the ability to change a decal shape while retaining previously set size, position, rotation and colour
  • Fixed an issue where framerate would drop to below 10 fps when using the Livery Editor on NVIDIA 10 series GPUs.
  • Fixed an issue that caused all liveries created before the v1.2.0 update to appear broken.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would drift upward when applying decals to the left-hand side of the car.
  • Fixed a number of UI issues related to saving designs.
  • BMW M1 Procar Rally – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.
  • Lancia 037 Evo 2 – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.
  • Lancia Stratos – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.
  • MG Metro 6R4 – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the back of the car.
  • Additonally, Opel Corsa S2000 – Fixed an issue where a gap was appearing between the windscreen and the dashboard.
  • Furthermore, Peugeot 309 GTI – Fixed an issue with projection depth when applying decals.
  • Additionally, Renault Twingo II – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the back of the car.
  • Lastly, Volkswagen Golf GTI – Fixed an issue with projection depth when applying decals.

Locations:

  • Firstly, Resolved a number of exploits where players could potentially gain an advantage by intentionally resetting the car at specific points.
  • Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Arauco.
  • Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Bio Bío.
  • Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Coronel.
  • Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Florida.
  • Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Lota.
  • Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Yumbel.
  • Croatia – Fixed an issue where players could potentially collide with invisible objects throughout the stages.
  • Croatia – Fixed a number of minor environmental object issues.
  • Estonia – Fixed a number of minor issues where abrupt seams were visible across some roadside edges.
  • Estonia – Fixed an issue in Quick Play Multiplayer in which cameras would move erratically when the stage is revealed.
  • Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Lahdenkyla.
  • Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Leutsu.
  • Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Maahi.
  • Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Saakoski.
  • Japan – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit at Lake Mikawa.
  • Japan – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit at Oninotaira.
  • Japan – Fixed an issue where some logs and rocks were missing collision boxes.
  • Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at El Chocolate.
  • Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Guanajuatito.
  • Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Ortega.
  • Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Otates.
  • Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at La Bâtie-Neuve – Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes.
  • Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Les Borels.
  • Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Ravin de Coste Belle.
  • Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes – La Bâtie-Neuve.
  • Portugal – Fixed an issue where players could fall through a hole in the driveable landscape.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Moments

  • Added new Archive tab for Season 1 Moments.
  • Fixed an issue where surface degradation did not apply to Moments.
  • Fixed an issue in the service area where vehicle renders would not appear on certain UI screens.
  • Fixed an issue where the stage timer would not stop when crossing the finish line.

Options & Settings:

  • Added an option to limit framerate throughout Main Menu screens on PC.
  • Fixed an issue on Xbox in which changing Graphics settings would cause the game to crash.
  • Fixed an issue on PC in which the Vibration tab was mistakenly appearing when using a DUALSHOCK or DualSense controller.

Photo Mode:

  • Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode camera would shift position after the player enabled the motion blur process.

Quick Play

  • Resolved an exploit with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the lead driver of a Regularity Rally could trigger the Stage End Timer too early for all other players.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which changing AI difficulty would cause the game to crash.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the game would crash if the host of the lobby would start an event.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer where players would get kicked out of private sessions instead of returning to the lobby.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which accepting an invite during an Event podium sequence would cause cars to disappear from the service area.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which loading a Championship would incorrectly display players’ microphone icons.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which a penalty time was incorrectly presented to the player on the stage results screen.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo that would cause framerates to drop when viewing Stage Results with a large number of entries present.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo in which Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.
  • Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo in which loose/detached parts would be re-applied to a car after the player reloads an in-progress event.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Rally Pass

  • Updated Rally Pass progression menu with Season 2 items.
Rally School

  • Fixed an issue on Lesson 10 (Snow) where seam lines would appear across some water textures.

Replays:

  • Fixed an issue where headlights appeared damaged at the start of replays.
  • Fixed an issue where driver and steering wheel animations were not playing in replays.
  • Fixed an issue where dust and kick-up was rendering in front of the car when viewing replays in slow motion.
  • Fixed an issue where an abnormally high amount of dust and kick-up was generated when viewing replays in slow motion.
  • Adjusted the maximum field of view setting for replay cameras to reduce “fish-eye” effect seen from certain angles.

Setups & Vehicle Tuning:

  • Firstly, Fixed an issue where saved tuning setups became corrupted if multiple cars used the same save name or save slot
  • Additionally, Fixed an issue where all tuning setup sliders would change to minimum values after loading a saved setup.
  • Furthermore, Adjusted the display values of Brake and Handbrake Force settings to better reflect real-world values.
  • Overall, Adjusted the display values of Differential settings to better reflect real-world values.
  • Lastly, Added the ability for some forms of Differential adjustments in 1% increments.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Time Trial:

  • Fixed an issue where skidmarks and ruts from a previous Time Trial attempt would still appear on-stage when a player restarted.
  • Fixed an issue that caused cars to spin out of control after crossing the finish line when completing a Time Trial or Shakedown.
  • Fixed an issue where players could not download ghost data in the service area.

Ultrawide & Multiple Monitors:

  • Firstly, Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single monitor when entering the brightness menu.
  • Additionally, Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single screen when entering Photo Mode
  • Furthermore, Fixed a number of issues that occurred when players using multiple monitors entered Pre and Post-Stage cutscenes.
  • Overall, Fixed an issue that occurred when players using multiple monitors would sometimes encounter a “pincushion effect” when watching replays.
  • Lastly, Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single monitor when pressing ALT+Enter to go full-screen.

Miscellaneous:

  • Firstly, Added Barbados flag as a selectable option when customising driver details.
  • Furthermore, Fixed an issue where all players would have a Hungarian flag in their Rally Passport.
  • Additionally, Fixed an issue that caused finish line split times to show as 0:00.000.
  • Overall, Fixed an issue where hands would not render properly on some roadside spectators.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some users playing under minimum PC spec to not launch the game on Steam.
  • Fixed some minor text and UI issues across various areas of the game.
  • Lastly, Made several minor bug fixes and improvements across the game.

EA Sports WRC Season 2 Update – Warnings & Advice:

  • If a player is currently partway through a Career season, Central European Rally will appear on the next Season’s calendar.
  • If a player starts a new Career save, Central European Rally will appear in the Season 1 calendar.
  • If a player is currently partway through a Championship Mode season, Central European Rally will not appear on the Event list.
  • If a player starts a new Championship Mode save, Central European Rally will appear on the Event list.
  • In Championship Mode, Central European Rally will only appear in the top class’ competition.
  • All vehicle tuning setups created before the v1.4.0 update wiped once the update releases. Please write down or screenshot any tuning values you want to keep, and re-make those setups after the update.
  • All custom steering wheel and controller input bindings wiped once the update releases. Please write down or screenshot any custom bindings you want to keep, and re-build them after the update.
  • Lastly, Top Time Trial Leaderboard times that were previously set using corner-cutting exploits fixed in this update will be deleted in the future.

Overall, that wraps up all the WRC Season 2 Patch Notes for this update. We hope you enjoy Central Europe, which is a blast to drive around in.

