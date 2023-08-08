WrestleQuest, the brand new RPG wrestling game from Mega Cat Studios, has been delayed once again. Unfortunately, due to a bug that affects game saves and progression, fans must wait a bit longer. There is now a new WrestleQuest Release Date.

For those who don't know, WrestleQuest is a turn-based RPG game. It's set in a world inspired by wrestling icons like Macho Man Randy Savage and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The game follows young wrestler Muchacho Man Randy Santos as he follows the footsteps of the man who inspired him.

Like any other RPG, the gameplay includes multiple worlds to explore, party members with their own abilities, a morality system, and many other classic RPG elements.

WrestleQuest was originally supposed to come out in May, but the game was delayed to August 8th because of a new partnership deal causing issues outside of their control. Now the game is once again delayed, but for a separate reason entirely.

It seems a bug causing players to lose save progress when playing the game has been found on different versions of the game. For a game with a large story mode full of characters and locations, this is an issue that must be fixed. It only makes sense the game is delayed to prevent players from having to restart.

Skybound games, the publisher, announced the news last night on Twitter.

WrestleQuest Official Delay Announcement

An update to our fans. See you in the ring August 22. pic.twitter.com/rvBXFu2Upj — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) August 8, 2023

The official tweet reads:

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games announced today that WrestleQuest will now be launching August 22 across all platforms.

When performing final checks on one of our launch platforms, we discovered it was possible for players to lose their save game progress when playing WreslteQuest on multiple different devices.

Because this is a game filled with hours off content and player progress is so important, we could never bodyslam our fans like that.

We are truly proud of this game and believe that we have a product that delivers on all counts. We're blown away by the support we've seen from players excited for WrestleQuest.”

A two-week delay doesn't seem like a big deal. However, fans at this point just hope there's no more set backs in the game's development.

WrestleQuest Release Date

WrestleQuest releases on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023. It comes out for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

For more gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.