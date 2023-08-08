The Red Dragons face the Tics! It’s time to check our EFL Cup odds series, starring our Wrexham AFC-Wigan Athletic prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Wrexham is embarking on their return to the English Football League, marking their first season back since the 2007-08 campaign. This move places Wrexham among the five Welsh clubs integrated into the English football league system. The team's achievements include progressing to the fourth round of both the FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

As for Wigan Athletic, they are making their comeback to League One, resuming their participation since the 2021-22 season, subsequent to their relegation in the prior season. In the previous campaign, the Latics advanced to the third round of the FA Cup and the first round of the EFL Cup.

Here are the Wrexham AFC-Wigan Athletic soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

EFL Cup Odds: Wrexham AFC-Wigan Athletic Odds

Wrexham AFC: -115

Wigan Athletic: +300

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -130

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Wrexham AFC vs. Wigan Athletic

TV: Sky Sports Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Stream: ESPN+, talkSPORT BET app, Star+

Time: 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT

Why Wrexham AFC Can Beat Wigan Athletic

Over the past year or two, Wrexham's achievements have garnered significant attention due to the involvement of Hollywood figures Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have taken a prominent role in shaping the club's direction. Purchased for a modest £2 million in 2021, the Red Dragons experienced promotion to League Two last season. Their recent home defeat also saw Hugh Jackman in attendance, highlighting the club's high-profile ownership.

Wrexham's reentry into the EFL didn't go as planned on Saturday, as they suffered a 5-3 defeat at home against MK Dons. Despite the loss, Wrexham maintained their trademark style of high-scoring and action-packed football. The team conceded two goals within the first ten minutes and two more during added time, while also facing numerous shots on target. Although the scoreline might have been flattering to MK Dons, Wrexham paid the price for defensive errors, which allowed their opponents to then sit back and control possession. Their second-half performance offers a glimmer of hope. Jacob Mendy, Jordan Davies, and Anthony Forde scored over the weekend.

Despite having an impressive record of 27 wins in 29 previous home matches, Wrexham found themselves trailing by two goals within the first ten minutes of their first League game since 2008. Wrexham's remarkable home record remains a significant factor. Prior to Saturday's defeat, Wrexham hadn't lost at home since November 2021. They have seen over 2.5 goals scored in 15 of their last 17 home matches, with 11 of those games witnessing at least four goals, suggesting an exciting match on Tuesday.

Wrexham's US tour for friendly matches resulted in a 3-1 win over Manchester United, a 0-3 loss to Chelsea, and a couple of draws against American opponents. Wrexham's absence from the tournament dates back to the 2007-08 season when they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the second round. In their last nine league matches since the 2022-23 season, spent in the National League, Wrexham has scored three or more goals in six of them.

Unfortunately, striker Paul Mullin will be unavailable for Wrexham in the EFL Cup due to recovery from four cracked ribs and a collapsed lung sustained during a friendly against Manchester United last month. Head coach Phil Parkinson is likely to make some changes to the lineup. New signing James McClean, who joined from Wigan Athletic, will be ready to make his debut. The Ireland international, who was acquired in a £250,000 deal and earned his 100th cap over the summer, brings a wealth of league experience and will be motivated against his former team.

Why Wigan Athletic Can Beat Wrexham AFC

Wigan had an ideal beginning to their return to League One. Commencing their League One journey, Wigan secured an impressive 2-1 victory against Derby County. Charlie Wyke took center stage, netting a brace. This performance mirrors his output from the previous season when he scored twice in 18 matches while Wigan competed in the EFL Championship.

With a five-game unbeaten streak stretching into the previous season, Wigan's confidence is soaring. Guided by Shaun Maloney, the team draws motivation from their memorable run to the final of this competition in 2006. This time, they commence their journey with a trip to north Wales. Wigan, whose best EFL Cup finish was runner-up in 2005-06, faced a 1-0 defeat against Fleetwood Town in the competition's first round last season.

Despite the challenges faced on and off the pitch, it's important to note that Wigan was competing in the Championship last season. Wigan, having finished at the bottom, encountered an 8-point deduction from the FA at the start of this season due to payment issues. While they still remain at the bottom with -5 points, their performance has injected renewed optimism into the team.

This upcoming clash marks the first encounter between the two sides since 2002 when Wrexham defeated Wigan 2-0 in League One.

As for injuries and suspensions, head coach Maloney faces no new issues following their 2-1 triumph at Derby on Saturday. Leading the attack, Charles Wyke, who scored twice at Pride Park, is expected to retain his place.

Final Wrexham AFC-Wigan Athletic Prediction & Pick

Wrexham's solid form at the Racecourse Ground should see them get a win in front of the fans. A high-scoring game shall be witnessed by the Welsh crowd.

Final Wrexham AFC-Wigan Athletic Prediction & Pick: Wrexham (-115), Over 2.5 goals (-130)