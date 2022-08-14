‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason

There’s a reason NFL teams don’t play their starters in the preseason. The possibility of an injury is just too big of a risk to take. The Denver Broncos knew this, but they were reminded of it once again on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of the two starters on defense who played in the preseason against the Cowboys; unfortunately, he sustained an elbow injury on the second play from scrimmage. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, Griffith was “writhing in pain” before being taken out of the field by trainers.

Griffith was able to walk off the field on his own, but trainers were holding his left arm to keep it immobile as they headed to the locker room. The Broncos later announced that he’s out for the rest of the game because of the elbow issue, though they did not go into detail about the severity of the injury.

Promising inside linebacker Jonas Griffith is down on the 2nd play writhing in pain — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 14, 2022

Jonas Griffith’s injury is certainly a big blow to a Broncos team looking to make waves this 2022. The undrafted linebacker was one of Denver’s best players throughout training camp, and he is largely expected to have a breakout campaign with the way he has performed so far from the team.

Hopes are high his injury is not that serious and he’d be able to return sooner rather than later. However, it might be best not to expect him to return for the rest of the preseason as the Broncos protect his health.

Furthermore, the team might have some thoughts about playing their starters as well, especially with the threat of an injury very real at the moment.