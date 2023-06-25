Ukrainian tennis star Lesia Tsurenko has slammed WTA CEO Steve Simon and the WTA itself over an alleged cover-up of his panic attack episode during last March's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. It can be remembered that Tsurenko withdraw from her scheduled match against Aryna Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, a supporter of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Via BTU:

“Then I had a panic attack, which significantly affected my mental and physical health and led to my withdrawal from the tournament in Indian Wells,” recalls Tsurenko. – “After my non-public complaint, not a single WTA official responded in any way. After my public statement, no WTA official, including Lindsay Brandon (Director of Safeguarding), Bob Campbell (Senior Director, Security), David Palanzo (Senior Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs), contacted me to clarify the circumstances and the subject of my statement.

Lesia Tsurenko said that the panic attack was triggered following a conversation with Simon about Russian and Belarusian players. Simon allegedly told Tsurenko that the political views of players are their own and should not be a ground for punishment

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adding to Tsurenko's resentment towards Simon and the WTA is the investigation launched by the organization on his coach, Mykyta Vlasov.

“I am shocked,” Tsurenko stated, “I have already contacted my lawyers to discuss further actions.”

Ranked 46th in the world, Lesia Tsurenko has since been able to compete in tournaments, most recently at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham in Great Britain. She also played at the 2023 French Open, reaching the fourth round where she lost to Iga Swiatek.