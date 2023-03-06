The WWE roster is deep when it comes to talented wrestlers. But while this bevy of talent has kept viewers’ eyes on the screen, there are times when WWE tries to entice more people to watch by inviting other celebrities to the show. In fact, throughout the history of the WWE, many celebrities have appeared. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most notable celebrities to wrestle in WWE.

10. Shaquille O’Neal

Standing at over seven feet tall, Shaq imposes players on the basketball hardwood. The same can be said when he entered the squared circle. Shaq has appeared in WWE programming on several occasions. He served as a guest host and special guest enforcer in an episode of WWE RAW. Although he didn’t engage in a match, Shaq cut promos with Chris Jericho and The Big Show. He also showcased his power against the Big Show.

Years later, the two behemoths would meet again after Shaq entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 32.

#TBT to WrestleMania 32 when @SHAQ entered the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and confronted @WWETheBigShow 4 years ago! Were you left wanting more from the two giants or are you happy it was just a one-time confrontation?#ThrowbackThursdaypic.twitter.com/OMVzygyXmI — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) November 12, 2020

9. Enes Kanter Freedom

When Enes Kanter Freedom moved from the Knicks to the Celtics, he returned to New York in a September 2019 episode of WWE RAW. In a brief promo, Freedom was able to successfully pin R-Truth to win the 24/7 championship. Unfortunately, R-Truth would win the title moments later. Freedom may not have won an NBA championship, but at least he did in WWE. Word has it that he also plans to join WWE once his basketball career is over, per Bleacher Report.

Enes Kanter wins the 24/7 title before RAW at MSG pic.twitter.com/E326PlDx0j — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) September 10, 2019

Donald Trump eventually served as the 45th President of the U.S. But before then, Trump infamously appeared in WWE when he feuded with fellow billionaire and then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon. As we all know, Trump’s Bobby Lashley emerged victorious over McMahon’s Umaga with McMahon’s hair getting shaved at Wrestlemania 23.

Although Trump never wrestled in the match, he did take down McMahon with a clothesline and unleashed a fury of punches. After the match, Trump also ate a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin.

Apart from being a host to Wrestlemania 36, Rob Gronkowski has appeared on several scenes in WWE. The now-retired NFL tight end assisted Mojo Rawley on several occasions, including helping him win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33. However, Gronk also won the 24/7 championship at the expense of Rawley.

6. Bad Bunny

When it comes to rappers, there’s no one as successful in the WWE as Bad Bunny. Aside from being a former 24/7 champion, Bunny also has an undefeated record at Wrestlemania, beating The Miz and John Morrison in a Tag Team match at Wrestlemania 37 alongside Damien Priest.

Moreover, Bunny also entered the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. The Puerto Rican rapper eliminated former world champions Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler. However, he did eat an F5 by Brock Lesnar before getting tossed out of the ring.

Brock Lesnar really hit Bad Bunny with an F5 😭#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Rywi4YulDr — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 30, 2022

5. Johnny Knoxville

Johnny Knoxville also made a handful of appearances at WWE. His WWE run saw him feud with Sami Zayn. Although Knoxville was eliminated by Zayn at the Royal Rumble, he would get his revenge after beating the former Intercontinental champion with the help of his Jackass co-stars.

4. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has an undefeated record in boxing. It’s safe to say that undefeated streak also extended up to the WWE ring. After trying to help an injured Rey Mysterio from The Big Show, Mayweather interfered and threw punches at The Big Show, breaking his nose in the process.

The skit served as a foundation for their anticipated No-Disqualification match at the Grandest Stage of them All. Mayweather came out victorious over The Big Show at Wrestlemania 24 after punching him with his fist that was equipped with brass knuckles.

3. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a decorated boxer. In 2019, he brought the wealth of his fighting experiences into the WWE squared circle. Fury feuded with The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. At Crown Jewel, they collided which saw Fury emerge victorious with a KO punch. Later on in 2022 at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, Fury seemingly watched the show as part of the audience. But in Austin Theory’s attempted cash-in, the then-MITB holder was knocked out by Fury.

2. Hugh Jackman

We all know how Hugh Jackman can fight as Wolverine. Fortunately, we also saw a bit of that in the WWE ring. His first appearance saw Jackman feud with Dolph Ziggler, alongside Vickie Guerrero. Ziggler suffered a right hand by Jackman en-route to a victory for Zack Ryder. Jackman’s next appearance came in 2014. Confronted by Damien Sandow, who dressed as Magneto, Jackman took down Sandow after the promo. Ziggler then delivered a Zig Zag to Sandow.

Logan Paul is a popular YouTube vlogger and boxer. While Paul and his brother made waves in the boxing scene, Paul found his way into the WWE. He initially partnered with The Miz to fend off Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik at Wrestlemania 38. Although they emerged victorious, Paul was betrayed by The Miz, suffering a Skull-Crushing Finale. Paul would get his revenge by defeating The Miz at Summerslam.

But among his matches, Paul’s most memorable bout came against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Although the match initially raised eyebrows, it didn’t disappoint with Paul giving Roman Reigns a run for his money before suffering the defeat.