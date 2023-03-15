A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

As in any 2K game, players or characters have different ratings from one another. Over the previous years, we have seen how players would change their ranking depending on their in-ring performance and how relevant they were throughout the last year. WWE fans would be skeptical about how 2K Games would rate each superstar if they see that they are either over or underrated. In this list, we show you who’s hot with the Highest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, who’s not with the Lowest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, the most improved WWE 2K23 Superstar, and the most declined in WWE 2K23.

Best WWE Superstar in 2K23

For more than 900+ days (as of writing), we have seen how this superstar has risen to the occasion to be the longest-reigning and defending champion in the current history of WWE. Roman Reigns holds the highest rating in WWE 2K23 with an overall score of 99! Throughout the previous years, we have seen his rise from a 92 back in 2K20 and stepped up by 3 points to get to 95. Finally, the head of the table is the best of the best in the game with a 99 rating.

There are only a few superstars in WWE videogames history with the same rating as this but what we would tell you next would probably shock you (Or not?).

*Spoiler Alert: Make sure you thread lightly on the next paragraph if you don’t want to be spoiled.*

If you have been following all of our WWE 2K23 content, you would notice that there is one particular superstar that actually beats this rating and that is Super Cena. Super Cena holds an overall rating of a whopping 100. Yes, you have read that correctly, Super Cena is actually better than the Head of the Table and what’s crazy about this is that Super Cena is actually invisible… You can’t see him literally except for his gear which includes his hat, armbands, shirt, shorts, and shoes. It’s simplistic and crazy, really. Literally not being able to see John Cena finally happened.

Lowest WWE Superstar in 2K23

The lower half of the ranking list isn’t really surprising as these superstars are either still starting off their journey in WWE, aren’t really wrestlers, or haven’t been in action for a long time. With an overall rating of 64, the former General Manager of Raw, Eric Bischoff. There are some notable names at the end of the list like 2002 Batista, 2002 Randy Orton, R-Truth, and Tamina.

Getting Better and Better!

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2K Games continue to support and balance the game throughout the years. We have seen how the Women’s Division in the game in past iterations has received better standings and continues to do so. The most improved WWE 2K23 superstars that are most improved are none other than Liv Morgan and the EST, Bianca Belair jumping from their previous scores with +9 overall ratings vs last year! Who else do you think should have been the most improved WWE 2K23 superstar that got the same treatment?

You Snooze, You Lose.

For this year’s biggest losers of overall rating in WWE 2K23, we see Nikki Cross with a deduction of 6 points coming from not really being able to get back up after the A.S.H. era and losing the Raw Women’s Championship in the summer of 2021 altogether. We also see Rick Boogs lose a total of 6 points after being inflicted with an injury that cause him to lose quality in-ring action.

The Entire Roster, Rated

There are almost 200 WWE Superstars that you can play If you’re wondering what the others were rated for in WWE 2K23, we’ve listed them down for everyone to see:

Superstar Rating Last Year’s Rating Super Cena 100 Not in Previous Game Roman Reigns 99 4 Brock Lesnar 97 3 The Rock 96 3 Becky Lynch 96 4 Stone Cold Steve Austin 96 4 Bianca Belair 95 9 The Undertaker 95 5 John Cena 94 2 Hulk Hogan 94 1 Charlotte Flair 94 4 Trish Stratus 93 5 Edge 93 2 Randy Orton 93 5 Triple H 93 2 Ronda Rousey 93 2 Bobby Lashley 92 1 Hollywood Hogan 92 -1 Rob Van Dam 92 1 Seth Rollins 92 1 Cody Rhodes 91 Not in Previous Game Bayley 91 3 Drew McIntyre 91 No Change Bret Hart 91 No Change Bruno Sammartino 91 Not in Previous Game Vader 91 Same Rhea Ripley 90 4 Brock Lesnar (2002) 90 Not in Previous Game Eddie Guerrero 90 No Change Kevin Nash (nWo) 90 No Change Kurt Angle 90 Not in Previous Game Nikki Bella 90 Not in Previous Game Lita 90 Not in Previous Game Scot Hall (nWo) 90 No Change Yokozuna 90 No Change Jey Uso 90 5 Jimmy Uso 89 4 AJ Styles 89 -2 Braun Strowman 89 -1 Kofi Kingston 89 1 Asuka 89 -1 Gunther 89 3 Batista 89 1 Goldberg 89 1 Randy Savage 89 1 JBL 89 1 Big E 88 1 Xavier Woods 88 2 Chyna 88 1 Booker T 88 No Change Andre the Giant 88 No Change Faarooq 88 No Change Kevin Nash 88 No Change Shawn Michaels 88 No Change Syxx 88 No Change Ultimate Warrior 88 No Change Umaga 88 No Change Rhea Ripley 87 1 Finn Balor 87 No Change Sheamus 87 2 Kevin Owens 87 2 Shinsuke Nakamura 87 1 Beth Phoenix 87 No Change Brie Bella 87 Not in Previous Game Diesel 87 No Change Kane 87 5 Scott Hall 87 No Change Liv Morgan 86 9 Karrion Kross 86 2 British Bulldog 86 No Change Jerry Lawler 86 No Change Jim Neidhart 86 No Change Rikishi 86 No Change Molly Holly 86 Not in Previous Game Matt Riddle 86 1 Rey Mysterio 86 -4 Alexa Bliss 85 1 The Miz 85 -1 Bron Breakker 85 Not in Previous Game Ilja Dragunov 85 -1 Roddy Piper 85 No Change Ted Dibiase 85 No Change X-Pac 85 No Change Damian Priest 84 No Change Sami Zayn 84 4 Johnny Gargano 84 2 Tommaso Ciampa 84 No Change Razor Ramon 84 No Change Dolph Ziggler 83 -1 Happy Corbin 83 2 Raquel Rodriguez 83 2 Ezekiel 83 Not in Previous Game Austin Theory 82 2 Carmelo Hayes 82 Not in Previous Game Montez Ford 82 No Change Omos 82 No Change Ricochet 82 No Change Iyo Sky 82 No Change Natalya 82 -2 Shayna Baszler 82 -2 Austin Theory 82 2 Solo Sikoa 82 Not in Previous Game Tyler Bate 82 No Change Cactus Jack 82 No Change The Hurricane 82 No Change Butch 81 No Change LA Knight 81 No Change Ridge Holland 81 Not in Previous Game Gigi Dolin 81 Not in Previous Game Santos Escobar 81 No Change Alba Fyre 81 No Change Grayson Waller 81 Not in Previous Game Roxanne Perez 81 Not in Previous Game Wes Lee 81 2 Big Boss Man 81 No Change Boogeyman 81 No Change Doink the Clown 81 No Change Doudrop 81 -1 Jacy Jayne 80 Not in Previous Game Dakota Kai 80 1 Dexter Lumis 80 1 Angelo Dawkins 80 No Change Otis 80 3 Robert Roode 80 -1 Erik 80 -1 Ivar 80 -1 Giovanni Vinci 80 No Change Ludwig Kaiser 80 1 Madcap Moss 80 Not in Previous Game Julius Creed 80 Not in Previous Game Nikkita Lyons 80 Not in Previous Game Katana Chance 79 No Change Carmella 79 No Change Maryse 79 No Change Shelton Benjamin 79 -2 Drew Gulak 79 No Change Apollo Crews 79 -2 Axiom 79 -3 Brutus Creed 79 Not in Previous Game Cameron Grimes 79 No Change Cora Jade 79 Not in Previous Game JD McDonagh 79 No Change Veer Mahaan 79 Not in Previous Game Dominik Mysterio 78 -1 Elias 78 3 Angel 78 -1 Chad Gable 77 1 Tyler Breeze 77 No Change Jinder Mahal 77 No Change Sonya Deville 77 -2 Indi Hartwell 77 No Change Stephanie McMahon 77 No Change Kayden Carter 76 Not in Previous Game Cedric Alexander 76 No Change Nikki A.S.H 76 -6 Titus O’Neil 76 No Change Aliyah 76 Not in Previous Game Cruz Del Toro 76 -3 Joaquin Wilde 76 -3 Lacey Evans 76 -5 T-Bar 76 No Change Zoey Starks 76 Not in Previous Game Rick Boogs 75 -6 Shotzi 75 -2 Man.soor 75 -5 Mustafa Ali 75 -2 MVP 75 -5 Humberto 75 -2 John Cena (2002) 75 Not in Previous Game Stacy Keibler 75 No Change Queen Zelina 74 Not in Previous Game Ma.ce 74 -2 Xia Li 74 -2 Batista (2002) 73 Not in Previous Game Akira Tozowa 73 -2 Dana Brooke 73 -1 R-Truth 72 -5 Commander Azeez 71 Not in Previous Game Tamina 71 -4 Randy Orton (2002) 70 Not in Previous Game Noam Dar 69 Not in Previous Game Shanky 67 Not in Previous Game Eric Bischoff 64 -5

Overall, the game is pretty packed with a great roster to enjoy playing with this year. As much as we’re seeing new entries into the 90s rating, we’re pretty excited to play other superstars as well. Perhaps a good thing that we can expect in the future is that other superstars may be added as part of a DLC or an expansion pack of sorts. One thing’s for sure, we’re pretty stoked to see your MyGM game with different match types, the multiplayer MyFACTION, and Showcase Mode progress.

Of course, more on WWE 2K23 like the WWE 2K23 Superstar Ratings, Highest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, who’s not with the Lowest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, the most improved WWE 2K23 Superstar, and the most declined in WWE 2K23 and its latest updates, news, and events here on ClutchPoints Gaming!