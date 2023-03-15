As in any 2K game, players or characters have different ratings from one another. Over the previous years, we have seen how players would change their ranking depending on their in-ring performance and how relevant they were throughout the last year. WWE fans would be skeptical about how 2K Games would rate each superstar if they see that they are either over or underrated. In this list, we show you who’s hot with the Highest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, who’s not with the Lowest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, the most improved WWE 2K23 Superstar, and the most declined in WWE 2K23.

Best WWE Superstar in 2K23

For more than 900+ days (as of writing), we have seen how this superstar has risen to the occasion to be the longest-reigning and defending champion in the current history of WWE. Roman Reigns holds the highest rating in WWE 2K23 with an overall score of 99! Throughout the previous years, we have seen his rise from a 92 back in 2K20 and stepped up by 3 points to get to 95. Finally, the head of the table is the best of the best in the game with a  99 rating.

There are only a few superstars in WWE videogames history with the same rating as this but what we would tell you next would probably shock you (Or not?).

*Spoiler Alert: Make sure you thread lightly on the next paragraph if you don’t want to be spoiled.*

If you have been following all of our WWE 2K23 content, you would notice that there is one particular superstar that actually beats this rating and that is Super Cena. Super Cena holds an overall rating of a whopping 100. Yes, you have read that correctly, Super Cena is actually better than the Head of the Table and what’s crazy about this is that Super Cena is actually invisible… You can’t see him literally except for his gear which includes his hat, armbands, shirt, shorts, and shoes. It’s simplistic and crazy, really. Literally not being able to see John Cena finally happened.

Lowest WWE Superstar in 2K23

The lower half of the ranking list isn’t really surprising as these superstars are either still starting off their journey in WWE, aren’t really wrestlers, or haven’t been in action for a long time. With an overall rating of 64, the former General Manager of Raw, Eric Bischoff. There are some notable names at the end of the list like 2002 Batista, 2002 Randy Orton, R-Truth, and Tamina.

Getting Better and Better!

2K Games continue to support and balance the game throughout the years. We have seen how the Women’s Division in the game in past iterations has received better standings and continues to do so. The most improved WWE 2K23 superstars that are most improved are none other than Liv Morgan and the EST, Bianca Belair jumping from their previous scores with +9 overall ratings vs last year! Who else do you think should have been the most improved WWE 2K23 superstar that got the same treatment?

You Snooze, You Lose.

For this year’s biggest losers of overall rating in WWE 2K23, we see Nikki Cross with a deduction of 6 points coming from not really being able to get back up after the A.S.H. era and losing the Raw Women’s Championship in the summer of 2021 altogether. We also see Rick Boogs lose a total of 6 points after being inflicted with an injury that cause him to lose quality in-ring action.

The Entire Roster, Rated

There are almost 200 WWE Superstars that you can play If you’re wondering what the others were rated for in WWE 2K23, we’ve listed them down for everyone to see:

SuperstarRatingLast Year’s Rating
Super Cena100Not in Previous Game
Roman Reigns994
Brock Lesnar973
The Rock963
Becky Lynch964
Stone Cold Steve Austin964
Bianca Belair959
The Undertaker955
John Cena942
Hulk Hogan941
Charlotte Flair944
Trish Stratus935
Edge932
Randy Orton935
Triple H932
Ronda Rousey932
Bobby Lashley921
Hollywood Hogan92-1
Rob Van Dam921
Seth Rollins921
Cody Rhodes91Not in Previous Game
Bayley913
Drew McIntyre91No Change
Bret Hart91No Change
Bruno Sammartino91Not in Previous Game
Vader91Same
Rhea Ripley904
Brock Lesnar (2002)90Not in Previous Game
Eddie Guerrero90No Change
Kevin Nash (nWo)90No Change
Kurt Angle90Not in Previous Game
Nikki Bella90Not in Previous Game
Lita90Not in Previous Game
Scot Hall (nWo)90No Change
Yokozuna90No Change
Jey Uso905
Jimmy Uso894
AJ Styles89-2
Braun Strowman89-1
Kofi Kingston891
Asuka89-1
Gunther893
Batista891
Goldberg891
Randy Savage891
JBL891
Big E881
Xavier Woods882
Chyna881
Booker T88No Change
Andre the Giant88No Change
Faarooq88No Change
Kevin Nash88No Change
Shawn Michaels88No Change
Syxx88No Change
Ultimate Warrior88No Change
Umaga88No Change
Rhea Ripley871
Finn Balor87No Change
Sheamus872
Kevin Owens872
Shinsuke Nakamura871
Beth Phoenix87No Change
Brie Bella87Not in Previous Game
Diesel87No Change
Kane875
Scott Hall87No Change
Liv Morgan869
Karrion Kross862
British Bulldog86No Change
Jerry Lawler86No Change
Jim Neidhart86No Change
Rikishi86No Change
Molly Holly86Not in Previous Game
Matt Riddle861
Rey Mysterio86-4
Alexa Bliss851
The Miz85-1
Bron Breakker85Not in Previous Game
Ilja Dragunov85-1
Roddy Piper85No Change
Ted Dibiase85No Change
X-Pac85No Change
Damian Priest84No Change
Sami Zayn844
Johnny Gargano842
Tommaso Ciampa84No Change
Razor Ramon84No Change
Dolph Ziggler83-1
Happy Corbin832
Raquel Rodriguez832
Ezekiel83Not in Previous Game
Austin Theory822
Carmelo Hayes82Not in Previous Game
Montez Ford82No Change
Omos82No Change
Ricochet82No Change
Iyo Sky82No Change
Natalya82-2
Shayna Baszler82-2
Austin Theory822
Solo Sikoa82Not in Previous Game
Tyler Bate82No Change
Cactus Jack82No Change
The Hurricane82No Change
Butch81No Change
LA Knight81No Change
Ridge Holland81Not in Previous Game
Gigi Dolin81Not in Previous Game
Santos Escobar81No Change
Alba Fyre81No Change
Grayson Waller81Not in Previous Game
Roxanne Perez81Not in Previous Game
Wes Lee812
Big Boss Man81No Change
Boogeyman81No Change
Doink the Clown81No Change
Doudrop81-1
Jacy Jayne80Not in Previous Game
Dakota Kai801
Dexter Lumis801
Angelo Dawkins80No Change
Otis803
Robert Roode80-1
Erik80-1
Ivar80-1
Giovanni Vinci80No Change
Ludwig Kaiser801
Madcap Moss80Not in Previous Game
Julius Creed80Not in Previous Game
Nikkita Lyons80Not in Previous Game
Katana Chance79No Change
Carmella79No Change
Maryse79No Change
Shelton Benjamin79-2
Drew Gulak79No Change
Apollo Crews79-2
Axiom79-3
Brutus Creed79Not in Previous Game
Cameron Grimes79No Change
Cora Jade79Not in Previous Game
JD McDonagh79No Change
Veer Mahaan79Not in Previous Game
Dominik Mysterio78-1
Elias783
Angel78-1
Chad Gable771
Tyler Breeze77No Change
Jinder Mahal77No Change
Sonya Deville77-2
Indi Hartwell77No Change
Stephanie McMahon77No Change
Kayden Carter76Not in Previous Game
Cedric Alexander76No Change
Nikki A.S.H76-6
Titus O’Neil76No Change
Aliyah76Not in Previous Game
Cruz Del Toro76-3
Joaquin Wilde76-3
Lacey Evans76-5
T-Bar76No Change
Zoey Starks76Not in Previous Game
Rick Boogs75-6
Shotzi75-2
Man.soor75-5
Mustafa Ali75-2
MVP75-5
Humberto75-2
John Cena (2002)75Not in Previous Game
Stacy Keibler75No Change
Queen Zelina74Not in Previous Game
Ma.ce74-2
Xia Li74-2
Batista (2002)73Not in Previous Game
Akira Tozowa73-2
Dana Brooke73-1
R-Truth72-5
Commander Azeez71Not in Previous Game
Tamina71-4
Randy Orton (2002)70Not in Previous Game
Noam Dar69Not in Previous Game
Shanky67Not in Previous Game
Eric Bischoff64-5

Overall, the game is pretty packed with a great roster to enjoy playing with this year. As much as we’re seeing new entries into the 90s rating, we’re pretty excited to play other superstars as well. Perhaps a good thing that we can expect in the future is that other superstars may be added as part of a DLC or an expansion pack of sorts. One thing’s for sure, we’re pretty stoked to see your MyGM game with different match types, the multiplayer MyFACTION, and Showcase Mode progress.

Of course, more on WWE 2K23 like the WWE 2K23 Superstar Ratings, Highest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, who’s not with the Lowest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, the most improved WWE 2K23 Superstar, and the most declined in WWE 2K23 and its latest updates, news, and events here on ClutchPoints Gaming!