As in any 2K game, players or characters have different ratings from one another. Over the previous years, we have seen how players would change their ranking depending on their in-ring performance and how relevant they were throughout the last year. WWE fans would be skeptical about how 2K Games would rate each superstar if they see that they are either over or underrated. In this list, we show you who’s hot with the Highest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, who’s not with the Lowest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, the most improved WWE 2K23 Superstar, and the most declined in WWE 2K23.
Best WWE Superstar in 2K23
For more than 900+ days (as of writing), we have seen how this superstar has risen to the occasion to be the longest-reigning and defending champion in the current history of WWE. Roman Reigns holds the highest rating in WWE 2K23 with an overall score of 99! Throughout the previous years, we have seen his rise from a 92 back in 2K20 and stepped up by 3 points to get to 95. Finally, the head of the table is the best of the best in the game with a 99 rating.
There are only a few superstars in WWE videogames history with the same rating as this but what we would tell you next would probably shock you (Or not?).
*Spoiler Alert: Make sure you thread lightly on the next paragraph if you don’t want to be spoiled.*
If you have been following all of our WWE 2K23 content, you would notice that there is one particular superstar that actually beats this rating and that is Super Cena. Super Cena holds an overall rating of a whopping 100. Yes, you have read that correctly, Super Cena is actually better than the Head of the Table and what’s crazy about this is that Super Cena is actually invisible… You can’t see him literally except for his gear which includes his hat, armbands, shirt, shorts, and shoes. It’s simplistic and crazy, really. Literally not being able to see John Cena finally happened.
Lowest WWE Superstar in 2K23
The lower half of the ranking list isn’t really surprising as these superstars are either still starting off their journey in WWE, aren’t really wrestlers, or haven’t been in action for a long time. With an overall rating of 64, the former General Manager of Raw, Eric Bischoff. There are some notable names at the end of the list like 2002 Batista, 2002 Randy Orton, R-Truth, and Tamina.
Getting Better and Better!
2K Games continue to support and balance the game throughout the years. We have seen how the Women’s Division in the game in past iterations has received better standings and continues to do so. The most improved WWE 2K23 superstars that are most improved are none other than Liv Morgan and the EST, Bianca Belair jumping from their previous scores with +9 overall ratings vs last year! Who else do you think should have been the most improved WWE 2K23 superstar that got the same treatment?
You Snooze, You Lose.
For this year’s biggest losers of overall rating in WWE 2K23, we see Nikki Cross with a deduction of 6 points coming from not really being able to get back up after the A.S.H. era and losing the Raw Women’s Championship in the summer of 2021 altogether. We also see Rick Boogs lose a total of 6 points after being inflicted with an injury that cause him to lose quality in-ring action.
The Entire Roster, Rated
There are almost 200 WWE Superstars that you can play If you’re wondering what the others were rated for in WWE 2K23, we’ve listed them down for everyone to see:
|Superstar
|Rating
|Last Year’s Rating
|Super Cena
|100
|Not in Previous Game
|Roman Reigns
|99
|4
|Brock Lesnar
|97
|3
|The Rock
|96
|3
|Becky Lynch
|96
|4
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|96
|4
|Bianca Belair
|95
|9
|The Undertaker
|95
|5
|John Cena
|94
|2
|Hulk Hogan
|94
|1
|Charlotte Flair
|94
|4
|Trish Stratus
|93
|5
|Edge
|93
|2
|Randy Orton
|93
|5
|Triple H
|93
|2
|Ronda Rousey
|93
|2
|Bobby Lashley
|92
|1
|Hollywood Hogan
|92
|-1
|Rob Van Dam
|92
|1
|Seth Rollins
|92
|1
|Cody Rhodes
|91
|Not in Previous Game
|Bayley
|91
|3
|Drew McIntyre
|91
|No Change
|Bret Hart
|91
|No Change
|Bruno Sammartino
|91
|Not in Previous Game
|Vader
|91
|Same
|Rhea Ripley
|90
|4
|Brock Lesnar (2002)
|90
|Not in Previous Game
|Eddie Guerrero
|90
|No Change
|Kevin Nash (nWo)
|90
|No Change
|Kurt Angle
|90
|Not in Previous Game
|Nikki Bella
|90
|Not in Previous Game
|Lita
|90
|Not in Previous Game
|Scot Hall (nWo)
|90
|No Change
|Yokozuna
|90
|No Change
|Jey Uso
|90
|5
|Jimmy Uso
|89
|4
|AJ Styles
|89
|-2
|Braun Strowman
|89
|-1
|Kofi Kingston
|89
|1
|Asuka
|89
|-1
|Gunther
|89
|3
|Batista
|89
|1
|Goldberg
|89
|1
|Randy Savage
|89
|1
|JBL
|89
|1
|Big E
|88
|1
|Xavier Woods
|88
|2
|Chyna
|88
|1
|Booker T
|88
|No Change
|Andre the Giant
|88
|No Change
|Faarooq
|88
|No Change
|Kevin Nash
|88
|No Change
|Shawn Michaels
|88
|No Change
|Syxx
|88
|No Change
|Ultimate Warrior
|88
|No Change
|Umaga
|88
|No Change
|Rhea Ripley
|87
|1
|Finn Balor
|87
|No Change
|Sheamus
|87
|2
|Kevin Owens
|87
|2
|Shinsuke Nakamura
|87
|1
|Beth Phoenix
|87
|No Change
|Brie Bella
|87
|Not in Previous Game
|Diesel
|87
|No Change
|Kane
|87
|5
|Scott Hall
|87
|No Change
|Liv Morgan
|86
|9
|Karrion Kross
|86
|2
|British Bulldog
|86
|No Change
|Jerry Lawler
|86
|No Change
|Jim Neidhart
|86
|No Change
|Rikishi
|86
|No Change
|Molly Holly
|86
|Not in Previous Game
|Matt Riddle
|86
|1
|Rey Mysterio
|86
|-4
|Alexa Bliss
|85
|1
|The Miz
|85
|-1
|Bron Breakker
|85
|Not in Previous Game
|Ilja Dragunov
|85
|-1
|Roddy Piper
|85
|No Change
|Ted Dibiase
|85
|No Change
|X-Pac
|85
|No Change
|Damian Priest
|84
|No Change
|Sami Zayn
|84
|4
|Johnny Gargano
|84
|2
|Tommaso Ciampa
|84
|No Change
|Razor Ramon
|84
|No Change
|Dolph Ziggler
|83
|-1
|Happy Corbin
|83
|2
|Raquel Rodriguez
|83
|2
|Ezekiel
|83
|Not in Previous Game
|Austin Theory
|82
|2
|Carmelo Hayes
|82
|Not in Previous Game
|Montez Ford
|82
|No Change
|Omos
|82
|No Change
|Ricochet
|82
|No Change
|Iyo Sky
|82
|No Change
|Natalya
|82
|-2
|Shayna Baszler
|82
|-2
|Austin Theory
|82
|2
|Solo Sikoa
|82
|Not in Previous Game
|Tyler Bate
|82
|No Change
|Cactus Jack
|82
|No Change
|The Hurricane
|82
|No Change
|Butch
|81
|No Change
|LA Knight
|81
|No Change
|Ridge Holland
|81
|Not in Previous Game
|Gigi Dolin
|81
|Not in Previous Game
|Santos Escobar
|81
|No Change
|Alba Fyre
|81
|No Change
|Grayson Waller
|81
|Not in Previous Game
|Roxanne Perez
|81
|Not in Previous Game
|Wes Lee
|81
|2
|Big Boss Man
|81
|No Change
|Boogeyman
|81
|No Change
|Doink the Clown
|81
|No Change
|Doudrop
|81
|-1
|Jacy Jayne
|80
|Not in Previous Game
|Dakota Kai
|80
|1
|Dexter Lumis
|80
|1
|Angelo Dawkins
|80
|No Change
|Otis
|80
|3
|Robert Roode
|80
|-1
|Erik
|80
|-1
|Ivar
|80
|-1
|Giovanni Vinci
|80
|No Change
|Ludwig Kaiser
|80
|1
|Madcap Moss
|80
|Not in Previous Game
|Julius Creed
|80
|Not in Previous Game
|Nikkita Lyons
|80
|Not in Previous Game
|Katana Chance
|79
|No Change
|Carmella
|79
|No Change
|Maryse
|79
|No Change
|Shelton Benjamin
|79
|-2
|Drew Gulak
|79
|No Change
|Apollo Crews
|79
|-2
|Axiom
|79
|-3
|Brutus Creed
|79
|Not in Previous Game
|Cameron Grimes
|79
|No Change
|Cora Jade
|79
|Not in Previous Game
|JD McDonagh
|79
|No Change
|Veer Mahaan
|79
|Not in Previous Game
|Dominik Mysterio
|78
|-1
|Elias
|78
|3
|Angel
|78
|-1
|Chad Gable
|77
|1
|Tyler Breeze
|77
|No Change
|Jinder Mahal
|77
|No Change
|Sonya Deville
|77
|-2
|Indi Hartwell
|77
|No Change
|Stephanie McMahon
|77
|No Change
|Kayden Carter
|76
|Not in Previous Game
|Cedric Alexander
|76
|No Change
|Nikki A.S.H
|76
|-6
|Titus O’Neil
|76
|No Change
|Aliyah
|76
|Not in Previous Game
|Cruz Del Toro
|76
|-3
|Joaquin Wilde
|76
|-3
|Lacey Evans
|76
|-5
|T-Bar
|76
|No Change
|Zoey Starks
|76
|Not in Previous Game
|Rick Boogs
|75
|-6
|Shotzi
|75
|-2
|Man.soor
|75
|-5
|Mustafa Ali
|75
|-2
|MVP
|75
|-5
|Humberto
|75
|-2
|John Cena (2002)
|75
|Not in Previous Game
|Stacy Keibler
|75
|No Change
|Queen Zelina
|74
|Not in Previous Game
|Ma.ce
|74
|-2
|Xia Li
|74
|-2
|Batista (2002)
|73
|Not in Previous Game
|Akira Tozowa
|73
|-2
|Dana Brooke
|73
|-1
|R-Truth
|72
|-5
|Commander Azeez
|71
|Not in Previous Game
|Tamina
|71
|-4
|Randy Orton (2002)
|70
|Not in Previous Game
|Noam Dar
|69
|Not in Previous Game
|Shanky
|67
|Not in Previous Game
|Eric Bischoff
|64
|-5
Overall, the game is pretty packed with a great roster to enjoy playing with this year. As much as we’re seeing new entries into the 90s rating, we’re pretty excited to play other superstars as well. Perhaps a good thing that we can expect in the future is that other superstars may be added as part of a DLC or an expansion pack of sorts. One thing’s for sure, we’re pretty stoked to see your MyGM game with different match types, the multiplayer MyFACTION, and Showcase Mode progress.
Of course, more on WWE 2K23 like the WWE 2K23 Superstar Ratings, Highest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, who’s not with the Lowest WWE 2K23 Superstar Rating, the most improved WWE 2K23 Superstar, and the most declined in WWE 2K23 and its latest updates, news, and events here on ClutchPoints Gaming!