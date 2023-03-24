WWE 2K23 is back with their most awaited wrestling game franchise with another year of action and to ensure that the game is stable, another update of patch 1.04 will be released. Here’s a list of all the fixes and changes that WWE 2K23 will get after getting a patch update 8 days ago.

WWE 2K23 has updated their game with patch 1.03 just 8 days ago but still continues to improve the game’s performance after its recent release. Here’s a summary of the update patch notes of 1.03:

Polish and stability fixes for launch day

Improvements to CAS part compatibility

Improvements made to Superstars interacting with objects lying on the ground

The game’s performance has improved overall however there are still some fixes to be done and improvements to be implemented, which is why Patch 1.04 is coming our way.

WWE 2K23 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Here are some key changes in the upcoming WWE 2K23 update. This update will be released soon on all platforms of WWE 2K23.

• Addressed reported concerns of a crash that may occur within Create-A-Superstar when customizing for an extended period of time

• Addressed reported concerns regarding memory-related crashes that may occur on PlayStation 5 and PC

• Addressed reported exploits within MyFACTION – WWE 2K23 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

• Addressed a reported issue in MyRISE where players would be sent back to the main menu instead of continuing a storyline

With a lot of patches rolling to cater to the bugs of the current version, the game will be eventually stable for players to enjoy without experiencing any difficulties ahead. There are a lot of game modes to play, which is a lot of content for fans to play with. These game modes will eventually unlock more superstars, more belts, arenas and cosmetics for you to use.

There are also a set of unlockables in the game, which you can easily get and here are guides to help you with that.

That’s it for the latest patch updates of WWE 2K23.

