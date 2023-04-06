WWE 2K23 has an amazing update where you can tune the difficulty of each win condition with advanced gameplay sliders to your liking. Here’s a guide on how to adjust them and where to find the settings.

The release of WWE 2K23 was successful, especially accompanying it with the recent biggest WWE event of Wrestlemania 39, featuring the legendary John Cena as its Showcase for this year. 2K23 has an update on its way, which includes an amazing feature where you will be able to adjust the difficulty of pinning or making your opponent submit. The developers have added advanced gameplay sliders for you to use to adjust how you want to make winning easier or more difficult than it is. The Advanced Gameplay settings can be found in the Gameplay panel of the Options tab in the Main Menu. From there, tab to the Advanced section.

Here are all of the sliders and their explanation on how it affects your gameplay.

PIN DIFFICULTY SETTINGS

FIRST COUNT LOCK AFTER FINISHER

ON : The pin mini-game starts locked when attempted immediately after a Finisher. After the ref counts to one, the mini-game unlocks and can be played with time left in the count.

: The pin mini-game starts locked when attempted immediately after a Finisher. After the ref counts to one, the mini-game unlocks and can be played with time left in the count. OFF: The pin mini-game can be played for the duration of the ref count.

When using the sliders below, consider how strongly each Signature or Finisher should influence pin difficulty according to whether it happened recently (within the last few seconds) or previously in the match.

Sliders with (PLAYER) affect pins where the Defender is a Player.

Sliders with (AI) affect pins where the Defender is AI.

RECENT FINISHER INFLUENCE (PLAYER, AI): Adjusts the amount that a Finisher hit within the last few seconds factors into a pin’s difficulty.

PREVIOUS FINISHER INFLUENCE (PLAYER, AI): Adjusts the amount that a Finisher hit later than the last few seconds factors into pin difficulty.

This slider is used for the first two Finishers that a Superstar is hit with.

PREVIOUS FINISHER INFLUENCE 3+ (PLAYER, AI): The same as Previous Finisher Influence, but specifically used for the 3rd Finisher and beyond.

RECENT SIGNATURE INFLUENCE (PLAYER, AI): Adjusts the amount that a Signature hit within the last few seconds factors into pin difficulty.

PREVIOUS SIGNATURE INFLUENCE (PLAYER, AI): Adjusts the amount that a Signature hit later than the last few seconds factors into pin difficulty.

This slider is used for the first two Signatures.

PREVIOUS SIGNATURE INFLUENCE 3+ (PLAYER, AI): The same as Previous Signature Influence, but specifically used for the 3rd Signature and beyond.

POST-KICKOUT DAMAGE RECOVERY (PLAYER, AI): Adjusts the impact of lasting body damage while recovering after a kickout. This slider does not affect recovery times.

TIMED PIN MINI-GAME

The behavior of the Timed Pin Mini-Game is determined by the difficulty of the pin attempt (which can be tuned in PIN DIFFICULTY SETTINGS). The following sliders allow you to tune the behavior of the mini-game for three different ranges of pin difficulty: Easy, Moderate, and Difficult.

EASY PIN INDICATOR FLAG SPEED: Adjusts the speed of the indicator flag for pin attempts that are unlikely to end the match.

MODERATE PIN INDICATOR FLAG SPEED: Adjusts the speed of the indicator flag when the pin is challenging, but favors the Defender kicking out.

DIFFICULT PIN INDICATOR FLAG SPEED: Adjusts the speed of the indicator flag when the pin attempt could potentially end the match.

EASY PIN KICKOUT ZONE SIZE: Adjusts the size of the kickout zone for pin attempts in situations that are unlikely to end the match.

MODERATE PIN KICKOUT ZONE SIZE: Adjusts the size of the kickout zone when the pin attempt is challenging, but favors the Defender kicking out.

DIFFICULT PIN KICKOUT ZONE SIZE: Adjusts the size of the kickout zone when the pin attempt could potentially end the match.

EASY PIN KICKOUT ZONE SPEED: Adjusts the speed of the kickout zone movement for pin attempts in situations that are unlikely to end the match.

MODERATE PIN KICKOUT ZONE SPEED: Adjusts the speed of the kickout zone movement when the pin attempt is challenging, but favors the Defender kicking out.

DIFFICULT PIN KICKOUT ZONE SPEED: Adjusts the speed of the kickout zone movement when the pin attempt could potentially end the match.

SUBMISSION MINI-GAME

Like with Pin Difficulty sliders, we felt it would offer more control over the Submission Mini-Game settings to separate the Player and AI sliders in-game.

ATTACKER CANCEL THRESHOLD (PLAYER): When ON, Player Attackers have a window of opportunity to cancel the submission mini-game before the opponent can escape. When OFF, the submission can be canceled by the Attacker at any point.

With these, you will now be able to adjust your game to your liking.

