WWE 2K24 made a huge change in its tag team mechanics that saves the match type from the drag and tedium it was infamous for back in WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23. This huge change makes tag team matches more fun to play and easier to watch in either Universe Mode or myGM Mode.
Back in WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23, tag team matches could last forever. This is because tag partners can always interfere in the match to either break a pin or a submission hold.
This year, WWE 2K24 fixes this problem by limiting the interference of tag partners to once per tag in. This means tag partners can still interfere in the match like before, but they will receive a debuff once they leave the ring. This debuff will prevent them from entering the ring and can only be removed once they get tagged into the match and become the legal competitor.
This game-changing update smoothens the gameplay of WWE 2K24 tag team matches and makes them more bearable and less grindy. There was a time when MyFACTION Wars as a game mode was almost impossible to play through because of this tag team mess, so it's great to see Visual Concepts and 2K finally finding a solution to this problem.
WWE 2K24 is set to have its release on March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024.