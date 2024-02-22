When you're asked to guess the OVR Rating of a genetic freak like Bron Breakker, you'd probably give a score around the high 80s or low 90s. But Visual Concepts begs to differ, giving Bron Breakker very low WWE 2K24 ratings that feels like an unfair demotion from one of the best NXT Championship runs in NXT 2.0 history.
One one of the most dominant @WWENXT champions in @WWE history, @bronbreakkerwwe has an incredible resume going into @WWEgames latest entry.
But will that translate into a @2K rating he’s pleased with?! pic.twitter.com/1SZIAZ7xEN
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 22, 2024
UpUpDownDown described Bron Breakker correctly: He's one of the most dominant NXT Champions to date, and yet his WWE 2K24 Ratings don't reflect this fact. He received an 85 OVR last year which already felt like a disservice, and now this year Visual Concepts is giving him only WWE 2K24 80 OVR ratings.
That's a big shame given how memorable Bron's run with the NXT championship was, and his classics with Ilya Dragunov are some of the best matches we've ever seen in WWE programming thus far. Still, it appears that as long as you're not a current singles champion, you're not deserving of high ratings in the eyes of Visual Concepts.
Not to mention that Bron has just been elevated to the SmackDown brand after he and his partner Baron Corbin won the NXT Tag Team Championship after also winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic. It is starting to baffle us where 2K is getting all of these numbers…
In any case, we'll get back to you once we get the WWE 2K24 ratings of Baron Corbin and Ilya Dragunov