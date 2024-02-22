Chelsea Green gets mid WWE 2K24 ratings for her WWE 2K video game debut.
After hearing her @WWE @2K rating, something tells us @ImChelseaGreen will want a word with @WWEgames manager… pic.twitter.com/PAWufkYCVp
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 22, 2024
It's unbelievable that after so many years with the company, this is going to be Chelsea Green's first time appearing in a WWE 2K video game. For her debut appearance, the former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion gets WWE 2K24 75 OVR ratings.
For a debutante, this is high, but it also doesn't make sense. She's got a higher rating than Queen's Crown winner Zelina Vega, who has been more impactful in the ring than she ever has been so far, with all due respect. At the same time, the owner of the Shiniest Wizard is rated at 77 OVR, which is baffling that she has a higher OVR rating than a former champion.
Outside of WWE, Chelsea Green is also a very celebrated wrestler, having won championships in other promotions. Chelsea Green isn't happy with her WWE 2K24 ratings, and she's saying that she'll be talking to the manager to complain about it.
As for her tag team partner Piper Niven, we're happy that she's now called by her proper name this time and not as Doudrop. Her WWE 2K24 ratings haven't been revealed yet, though.