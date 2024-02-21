Another new thing for Drew McIntyre to complain about.

Drew McIntyre hasn't been lucky when he was trying to win any gold in the past year, and although he has remained a relevant figure in the WWE main event scene, his lack of gold is reflected in his new WWE 2K24 ratings.

It’s no secret that @WWE’s Scottish Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE is a hard man to please, but will @WWEgames bring a smile to his face when he finds out his @2K rating? pic.twitter.com/VJF06TdPEA — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 19, 2024

His new 89 OVR Rating is the lowest he's had since the reboot of the WWE 2K series, as he had a 91 OVR rating in both WWE 2K23 and WWE 2K24. This is still higher than what he used to get early on in his career before he returned for his second and current run in the WWE, but this slight dip is definitely going to make the Scottish Psychopath hungrier for another championship reign.

Drew has been trying to get back on the Main Event picture, eliminating other contenders and attacking the champions to force them to face him. He is scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber PLE this weekend in Perth, Australia, and he's one of the favorites to win. Fans expect him to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre's WWE 2K24 ratings reveal is just among the many different ratings revealed this week for the upcoming WWE 2K24 game. Tune in here at ClutchPoints Gaming for more news and updates on WWE 2K24.