You usually don't want to hinder the Jinder, but Visual Concepts has balls of steel.

The Modern Day Maharaja has received a high rating in WWE 2K games historically, but this year is different as Jinder Mahal learns his WWE 2K24 OVR ratings.

Jinder Mahal has a 74 OVR rating, which is probably already the highest WWE 2K24 OVR rating for his stable, Indus Sher. This is a regression by three points from his previous WWE 2K outing but is a far cry from his peak of 88 OVR in WWE 2K18, fresh from his WWE Championship win over Randy Orton.

It looks like Jinder Mahal’s championship days are behind him, so it doesn’t look like his stock will rise any time in the future. That being said, we’re always ready to welcome him back and afford him the respect he never received from fans during his first and only run with the WWE world title.

Right now, WWE doesn’t have any solid creative plans for Jinder Mahal and his crew, and it doesn’t seem to change any time soon. None of Indus Sher is booked for the Elimination Chamber in Perth, and there’s no way any of these guys will make an appearance on the ring at WrestleMania XL save for an Andre the Giant Battle Royale, if ever there’s going to be one this year.

As for the rest of Indus Sher, we’ll probably receive news about their WWE 2K24 OVR rating in the following weeks. Stick around here on ClutchPoints Gaming as we report the latest WWE 2K24 news and updates.