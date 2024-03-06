WWE 2K24 has just come out of the woodwork and has been released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and on PC through Steam as an early access bonus for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition or the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of the game. Alongside the full release of the game is the Day 1 Patch called WWE 2K24 Patch 1.02 update. Here is everything you need to know about this patch.
WWE 2K24 Update 1.02 Patch Notes
Patch 1.02 includes the following updates:
- Updated the crowd animations for Jey Uso’s entrance
- Addressed reported concerns related to The Fiend’s boots when modifying their color in Create-a-Superstar
- Addressed reported concerns of custom MITB briefcases not showing in rivalry actions within Universe Mode
- Addressed reported concerns related to walking up the ramp in Create-a-Moveset when the match type is set to Hell in a Cell
- Addressed reported concerns of both eye colors changing while only editing one
- Addressed reported concerns of custom videos not appearing in Royal Rumble matches
- Addressed reported concerns of the game soft locking if subtitles were enabled before entering the Performance Center for the first time
- Updated Gallus’ trio entrance so they walk together
- Addressed reported concerns with multiple images not appearing properly within Create-an-Arena
There is nothing major that is being addressed in this Day 1 Patch which is a sign of good things to come. You may interpret this as the game already being gold when it launched and needed little adjustments or fixes to make sure that players get a good experience. But if in case you encounter bugs or problems, be sure to do the community a solid and report it to 2K.