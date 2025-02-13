WWE 2K25's The Island has been revealed, and the exciting new location makes for a cool new experience for MySUPERSTAR players. But what is the Island, and what exactly can you do there? Without further ado, we'll dive right in and explain everything you need to know.

WWE 2K25 The Island – Everything You Need to Know

In WWE 2K25, The Island is an exclusive location to the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions. Like NBA 2K25's The City, you can explore this open area and get into all sorts of fun. From visiting themed districts, to competing against other players, The Island offers a variety of things to do.

The Districts – WWE 2K25 The Island

Firstly, the Island is made up of four WWE-themed districts, which offer different challenges and opportunities for players to engage in. Overall, the four Districts include:

Hero HQ

The Arcade of Tomorrow

The Temple of Ancestors

The Deadlands

Each district has a unique arena where you can complete quest matches and challenges. Furthermore, you can challenge your friends or other online players

MySUPERSTAR Builder & Progression – WWE 2K25 The Island

WWE 2K25's MySUPERSTAR Builder lets you craft your own Wrestler, both in design and their in-ring ability. Customize all sorts of aspects like:

Gender

Background

Archetype

Weight Class

& More

Each choice you make here impacts your MySUPERSTAR's attributes, badge access, and Payback access. Furthermore, you'll have up to four save slots, allowing you to create and experiment with four Wrestlers.

In the Island, you'll complete Quests, challenges, and live events, all of which let you earn XP and VC. These can be used to increase your attributes, receive more badges, and change your appearance.

Overall, you'll fight your way to the top of the rankings while trying to reach XP Level 50. During that stretch, you'll use VC to increase your attributes and unlock more Badge Points. And in terms of customization, the Island features many themed shops that offer exclusive items for your character. Furthermore, you'll see real-life brands make an appearance like Nike and Jordan.

Fortunately, items unlocked in the island become available in the main game as a CAS part. And if you want to change your outfit on the island, MyBOOTHs let you update your moveset and appearance whenever you want

Chapters & Quests – WWE 2K25 The Island

The Island features five playable chapters in which you'll need to complete quests. Each chapter gives you more info about The Island, as well as Roman Reigns' challenge. The Quests offer PvE content as you play through the story.

Superstars are located all over each district or the overworld. Talk to them to initiate quests, which range from all types of competitions. You'll play matches, explore the Island, and much more as you unravel the mysteries. Complete Quests to earn XP and other rewards.

Fortunately, players will have a device called “The Line”, which tracks their progress. Furthermore, you can use it to communicate with Roman Reigns, as well as manager Paul Heyman. Additionally, this device lets you receive messages, video clips, and more. Overall, it'll be extremely important if you want to finish the story.

Online – WWE 2K25 The Island

Lastly, up to 50 total players can share the same server and interact with each other. This means you and your friends can find each other with the “Who's Online” feature if they're also on the Island. And while the Island offers PvE content, there's plenty of PvP competition to go around.

Hop into a matchmaking portal to play in a match. Earn XP, VC, and more in-game rewards, and climb up the rankings with each win. Overall, WWE 2K25 offers five total rank tiers. These include (from highest to lowest):

Diamond

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Again, winning games earns you rank points. Every time you reach a new rank, you'll earn new rewards. However, you'll also lose Rank Points with each loss. Therefore, only play PvP when you're ready for a challenge.

The developers plan to unveil more news on The Island soon. However, we now have a good idea on what to expect from the new location. That said, remember that this feature is only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users. Furthermore, you will need an Online Subscription on your platform of choice in order to experience everything the Island has to offer.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about The Island in WWE 2K25. Check out the full Ringside Report if you'd like as you await WWE 2K25's launch. We look forward to exploring this exciting new location, and unraveling the mystery of the island. WWE 2K25's launch is still a ways away, but you can expect to hear more news closer to the game's launch. See you on the Island this March!

