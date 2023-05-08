My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 330 days now, cementing himself as one of the greatest champions in the title’s history. For years, WWE has treated the Intercontinental Championship as just another title being passed around like a toy. The fans stopped caring about the title because it had lost most of its value, and WWE never cared who the current champion was. Gunther changed everything when he won the Intercontinental Championship shortly after his main roster debut.

By the time his current reign ends, Gunther will go down as one of, if not the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. Gunther has defended his championship against superstars like Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio and Xavier Woods. His run as champion has been nothing short of dominant, and he will continue his historic title reign on Raw.

With Gunther being drafted to RAW, the Intercontinental Championship is now exclusive to Monday nights. Gunther will have fresh, new opponents for his title on the red brand. Here are five superstars who can challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship.

5. Chad Gable

For the love of God, please give Chad Gable a title opportunity. I can’t put into words how badly I want Gable to challenge for and win a singles championship in WWE. His work with Otis in Alpha Academy is excellent, but he would be an unbelievable midcard champion.

A match between Gable and Gunther would be in contention for match of the year. I’m not even kidding. That match would blow the roof off whichever arena they’re in. I want Gunther to have a long, historic title reign, but when he loses the belt, I’d love Gable to do the honors. Gable would make an incredible champion and would continue adding value to the belt.

4. Drew McIntyre

Gunther has already technically defeated Drew McIntyre, but that was in a triple-threat match. I would love to see Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship against McIntyre in a one-on-one match.

This may be a long shot because McIntyre’s future in WWE is unclear, but this match would be a banger. The two had incredible chemistry during their triple-threat match at WrestleMania, and I’m sure a one-on-one match would be just as good. McIntyre would be the perfect challenger for Gunther’s title.

3. Finn Balor

The former Intercontinental Champion may look to add more gold to The Judgment Day. Although there’s a possibility Finn Balor will become the first World Heavyweight Champion, he can challenge for the Intercontinental Championship if he fails to win the big one.

Balor is due for a championship match. Whether it’s for the new World Heavyweight Championship or a midcard title, he deserves an opportunity. A match between Balor and Gunther would be must-see television. WWE can also have a mini-feud between The Judgment Day and Imperium along the way. This would go down as one of the biggest feuds during Gunther’s title reign.

2. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura had his fair share of opportunities to dethrone Gunther last year, but Nakamura will have a fresh reset on RAW. Nakamura hasn’t been on television much over the last few months but looks to be a major part of Monday nights moving forward.

Nakamura will be a part of the tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion, but it’s not likely he’ll win the title. As much as I would like to see him chase after and win a world championship, Nakamura should also insert himself back into the midcard picture. Nakamura is too good to be on the sidelines. I’ll be happy if he’s in the mix for some sort of championship. Nobody would complain about Gunther and Nakamura reigniting their rivalry.

1. Johnny Gargano

A match between Johnny Gargano and Gunther would be up there with Gunther and Chad Gable for match of the year. Gargano and Gunther are two of the best wrestlers on the roster. A match between the them would be nothing short of electric, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Gargano hasn’t been doing much lately, but starting a program with Gunther would be perfect.

Those are five superstars who can challenge Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW. Even if none of these superstars can dethrone Gunther, they would put on incredible matches and help build Gunther’s legacy. If Gunther can successfully defend his championship against all five of these men, this reign will go down as the best ever.

