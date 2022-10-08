7 bold WWE predictions ahead of Extreme Rules

After weeks of anticipation, it’s finally here: Extreme Rules is upon us. Soon fans will find out which members of the WWE Universe have a taste for violence, which performers are able to take advantage of their match’s stipulation, and who – or what – is the White Rabbit, even though most fans have a pretty darn good idea at this point who is behind the creepy visuals.

With six matches scheduled for the big event and one more big announcement that will certainly get fans to tune in despite it not being one of the promotion’s “Big 4” “Premium Live Events,” a ton of people from around the professional wrestling world will have their eyes placed firmly on South Philadelphia, mere miles from the original “Home of the Extreme” and not too much further away from the Atlantic City, where Jon Moxley and Nick Gage will wrestle in a “Title vs. Career” match for GCW.

7 bold predictions ahead of WWE’s Extreme Rules.

7. Imperium loses.

After watching GUNTHER cheat to win in a match against Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship, Imperium is set to wrestle in a match that very much does not fall in their wheelhouse, a “Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match,” which is the fun name the Brawling Brutes have given to the “No Holds Barred match” with the addition of weapons for good measure.

Sheamus knows GUNTHER cheated at the end of SmackDown, has certainly watched him tap out, and will likely look to enact revenge along with the rest of the Brutes before the event is over.

Bonus prediction: Sheamus pins GUNTHER.

6. Edge makes Finn Balor say “I Quit”

Who benefits more from a win in this match, Edge or Finn Balor? probably neither; this feud isn’t going to end at Extreme Rules either way, and neither side is desperate for the W. Still, Edge only has so many “Premium Live Event” matches left in his career, so why not give him the win and give the people what they want? Seems like as good a reason as any, especially if it intensifies Balor’s desire to add A.J. Styles to Judgement Day.

5. Bianca Belair retains.

It would make sense to give Bayley the win here in order to fully put over Damage CTRL, but the trio has worked best as a team, with both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY getting tested pretty vigorously in singles action. Bianca Belair, by contrast, is the most popular babyface on RAW, maybe in the WWE, period, regardless of gender, so it would make sense to add a hardcore feather to her cap before this feud ramps up even further.

4. Karrios Kross has nothing to do with the White Rabbit.



Who will win this match, Drew McIntyre or Karrion Kross? Well, frankly, it could go either way; there isn’t a title involved, their feud will likely continue long after the show, and this will ultimately serve as nothing more than Act 1 in their “Premium Live Event” play. What does feel pretty definitive, at least in this writer’s humble opinion, is that Kross won’t end up having any involvement in the White Rabbit mystery, as his match will begin and end with maybe a hint or two, a flickering light, or even a QR code flashed on the screen but no nothing more… unless it goes on last, then all bets are off.

.@DMcIntyreWWE and @realKILLERkross look to settle the score in a STRAP MATCH tomorrow night at #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/S4BvhPKWFx — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

3. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins defeats Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle theoretically has the advantage in this match; he’s a former MMA fighter, knows guest referee Eric Cormier well, and has even taken part in the same match format before during his time in NXT.

And yet, Seth Rollins really has more to gain from securing the win, as he’s trying to compete for the United States Championship with Bobby Lashley and maybe even wrestle Roman Reigns before too long, the only man he considers on his level in WWE. Giving Rollins the win would be a massive upset, would set him up for better things, and force Riddle to reevaluate his plans moving forward.

Who will be left standing when @WWERollins battles @SuperKingofBros in a Fight Pit Match tomorrow night at #ExtremeRules? pic.twitter.com/qRSEoloK3L — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

2. Liv Morgan retains.

Ronda Rousey is on the poster for Extreme Rules, so it would make sense that she would win the match, right? Whoa, whoa, whoa, not so fast, my friends; Liv Morgan has been showing her hardcore side, has bested both Rousey and Shayna Baszler in singles action, and is coming into the show with a champion’s advantage. Considering Philadelphia is pretty darn close to Morgan’s home state of New Jersey, might as well give her the win and see how far this train keeps a-rollin’.

1. Bray Wyatt doesn’t physically appear

There’s no doubt about it: Bray Wyatt will officially return at Extreme Rules in one way or another. The key part of that statement? One way or another. While WWE is undoubtedly on the right track with Paul “Triple H” Levesque running the show, what better way than to leave fans with a little bit of a bad taste in their mouth than to not have Wyatt physically appear in the ring? I mean, the only thing worse than that would be to have Wyatt appear from under the ring following Rollins’ match and bring back flashbacks from Hell in a Cell 2019, when fans chanted “AEW” and “refund.”