9 Storylines to watch at WWE’s SummerSlam

After months of buildup, card changes, and… oh yeah, the retirement of Vince McMahon after four decades on top of Titan Towers, SummerSlam is officially here. Fans will get to see who is the Last Man Standing, see if Judgement gets passed, and finally find out who will be the focal point of the RAW Women’s Division, the EST of WWE or “The Man,” “The Mom,” or whatever other moniker Becky Lynch decides to roll with moving forward.

Surely the card has a little something for everyone: comedy matches, deep-seated rivalries, and even a fight for the right to Rey Mysterio’s son like its SummerSlam 2005 all over again.

Here is a storyline you need to know about each match on the forthcoming card.

A WWE primer to heighten your 2022 SummerSlam experience.

9. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

As you may or may not know, Seth Rollins was booked to wrestle Riddle at SummerSlam, but unfortunately, “The King of Bros” had to be scratched from the card because he wasn’t “medically cleared” to wrestle.

Talk about a bummer, right? Rollins won’t be at the second-biggest show of the year, and fans won’t get to see what he has planned for his burgeoning feud with Roman Reigns. Well, fear not, for Rollins is, in fact, in Nashville, so there’s always a chance something happens, maybe even a Cody Rhodes-style mystery opponent like, say, Johnny Gargano.

BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns. Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/JYauGAXuAN — WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2022

8. Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

At this point, you certainly know that Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin were once teammates on the Indianapolis Colts. Both were members of the team’s 2009 UDFA class, and they were even roommates at training camp (read more about that here).

But did you know the picture Corbin had on his sign in the audience of SmackDown was actually from McAfee’s mugshot? It’s true, the former punter was once arrested for public intoxication and for swimming in a canal at 5:15 am back in 2010. Now that, my friends, is the second-lowest blow McAfee suffered on that episode of SmackDown.

7. Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Bobby Lashley is one of the most tenured performers in American professional wrestling today, but did you know that Theory is the youngest Money in the Bank winner and the youngest United States Champion in WWE history? Goodness, that has to mean that if Theory were to win and retake the belt at SummerSlam, he’d also be the youngest two-time US Titleholder, right?

Yup, according to Cagematch, Theory earns that honor too.

6. Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan officially won her first-ever championship in all of wrestling regardless of promotion at Money in the Bank when she cashed in her MitB briefcase on Ronda Rousey to take her SmackDown Championship. That was a big moment for Ms. Morgan, but if Rousey can turn things around and take back her belt, it will mark the first time in her professional wrestling career that she wins a belt for the second time, as, to this point, she’s only won the RAW belt once and the SmackDown belt once too.

Not too shabby for one of the most influential women in professional wrestling history.

5. The Usos vs. The Street Profits

The Usos and The Street Profits have wrestled each other on 23 occasions, the most recent of which took place at Money in the Bank. They’ve feuded for belts, for personal beefs, and for the most important thing of all in professional wrestling: Pride.

After a gimmicky finish derailed their last match, Adam Pearce contacted Rick Flair’s final opponent, Jeff Jarrett, to try to keep things on the straight and narrow and deliver onto the WWE fans a definitive finish, but can he? Based on how Triple H brought back the wrestling on SmackDown, let’s hope so.

With the approval of #SummerSlam Special Guest Referee @RealJeffJarrett, The @WWEUsos and The #StreetProfits BRAWLED on #SmackDown and 'Double J' got stuck in the middle of it! pic.twitter.com/ZkRVGsqhZH — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022

4. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are both heading into SummerSlam with the same goal: To win the Raw Women’s Championship. Becky wants to secure her third tenure with the title, as she lost the belt to Belair at WrestleMania 38, and as for Belair? Well, she’s trying to hold onto her first title reign.

If Belair can keep the strap, she’ll be just two weeks away from holding the title longer than her SmackDown Championship reign back in 2021, which would be a pretty impressive accomplishment.

"You can be a mother but you can still be the best of what it is that you've chosen to do and you can inspire the world to be the greatest and u don't have to have any restrictions." That's my idol!! ❤@BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/2LkqRMfl6J — ANGIE💫 (@_lynchslaugh) July 28, 2022

3. The Miz vs. Logan Paul

The Miz has wrestled 2036 matches, Logan Paul has wrestled two; that gives the former the obvious advantage, right? No, not necessarily – for one thing, the duo are the same height and roughly the same weight, and as Paul has showcased in his boxing career, is more than capable of throwing a solid punch, as Floyd Mayweather Jr. will tell you. Factor in Paul’s white-hot hatred for Mike and the WWE’s interest in putting over celebrities – at least under Mr. McMahon – and who knows, maybe Paul will go 2-0 in The Fed.

.@LoganPaul thought him and @mikethemiz could have gone really far together before The Miz humiliated him in front of everyone at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m7QLZlLrB4 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 30, 2022

2. The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

17 years ago today-ish – it was actually August 21st – Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero wrestled for the custody of Dominik, and today, the father-son duo wrestle in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match versus Judgement Day at SummerSlam.

Crazy.

1. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

After then, there was one. While SummerSlam 2022 is a pretty loaded card, Reigns-Lesnar: The Last Chapter is the match that will define this show for the rest of time. Reigns is sort of an expert of the Last Man Standing format, as you can read about here, and as for Lesnar? Well, he’s a legit shoot fighter who was once endorsed by Jimmy Johns and is now Kayfabing around as a Cowboy. If this is the final match set up by Vince McMahon before his retirement, it should be short, sweet, and likely have some shenanigans at the end via Theory – just as Mr. McMahon would have wanted.