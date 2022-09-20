WWE’s Austin Theory has a new Daddy on RAW

Ever since Vince McMahon hung up his suit and had to find a new gym away from Titan Towers, Austin Theory has been without a father figure in the WWE Universe.

Granted, Theory has talked himself up without Mr. McMahon by his side, acting like a big, strong boy like he’s Tyler “Freakin'” Bates of NXT/NXT UK, but without a grizzled veteran giving him advice, the “Youngest Mr. Money in the Bank” has consistently made mistakes and failed to cash in his briefcase seemingly at every turn.

But what is Theory to do? Unless Paul “Triple H” Levesque decides to return to the ring as if Theory’s Randy Orton and Trips’ a much younger Ric Flair for a weird, Evolution 2.0 sort of situation, there’s little reason to believe that A-Town’s finest will be able to glob onto the next man in power and magically recapture his success.

Fortunately, another WWE Superstar a little closer to his age decided to offer up his services as Theory’s new WWE Daddy: Kevin Owens.

That’s right, after thoroughly tearing him down on the mic the week before, Owens went to bat against Theory yet again in the ring, and when the crowd started chanting their favorite dig on the ex-United States Champion, “Whose your Daddy?” Owens clapped back with a line of his own, “I’m your Daddy, B*tch” before slapping Austin into next week.

Whether this feud goes on for one more week, one more month, or is the new “it” program, it’s clear Theory is never going to live this one down.