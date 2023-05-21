A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When news broke that, after sustaining an injury in her match against Bayley and Dakota Kai, Liv Morgan was going to be out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, it sent shockwaves through the WWE woman’s locker room, literally.

Suddenly, the WWE Woman’s Tag Team Championships, which had been firmly held by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the better part of 40 days, was to be vacated, and a four-way match would be held to decide on the next belt holders, with four teams – Damage CTRL, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and Rodriguez plus a mystery partner – vying for the titles at the RAW after Night of Champions.

After discussing the loss of Morgan and the loss of her championship belts in a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton, Rodriguez was rudely interrupted by none other than Bayley and IYO SKY, who informed the duo that Dakota Kai, too, was injured in their previous match and that Damage CTRL would be besting the duo and winning the belts in “King Kota’s” honor.

“Oh my god, that’s sad, but we would also like to give a shout-out to Dakota, who got hurt last week, a much more devastating and heartbreaking injury, and I blame you,” Bayley said. “So next week, if you can find another partner, an idiot that would tag with you, IYO and I will be waiting in the ring for you.”

Not satisfied with simply taking a shot at Rodriguez on national television, Bayley and SKY followed it up with an appearance on the SmackDown LowDown, explaining to Megan Morant that they feel sorry for Morgan, they’re going to use this opening to get back the titles they shouldn’t have lost in the first place.

“First of all, hi Dakota, we love you, we miss you,” Bayley said. “Raquel, I feel sorry for her, let’s be honest. I feel sorry for Liv, it’s a terrible situation but I don’t think Raquel is going to be able to find someone else. It’s a little embarrassing, I feel bad for her, she’s probably going to have to bring out a mirror next week. It really doesn’t matter because we got this, we’re tag team partners, and we’ve got this.”

Asked if they believe their confidence can translate into the ring, Bayley scoffed at the suggestion, noting that she and SKY are confident everywhere they go.

“I carry that confidence in the airport,” Bayley said. “I carry that confidence when we talk into a restaurant, when we walk into a coffee shop. Of course because we’re Damage CTRL. It doesn’t matter who Raquel picks next week, it doesn’t matter who shows up in that match on Monday Night RAW, I don’t care, we’re not even on that show anymore but we’re gonna take it back over when we win the women’s tag team championships, am I right?”

“Definitely, we need to take back out titles, our Women’s Tag Team Titles, SKY added. To Dakota.”

Should WWE fans be preparing for the third Women Tag Team Title reign of Damage CTRL, this time with Bayley and SKY holding the straps? Or will another team, maybe Rousey and Baszler, take the straps for themselves and become the next leaders in the clubhouse? Only time will tell, but after not having much success in the ring since returning at SummerSlam 2022, this might just be Bayley’s best chance to actually secure a championship in WWE.

Bayley backed up her comments on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter to discuss her comments further, Bayley let it be known that the Women’s Tag Team Titles have been through a lot, but she’s ready to provide the WWE Universe with some stability to the top of the card.

“These titles have been through A LOT,” Bayley wrote. “The ones who’ve held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups, and hopeful opportunities…..there’s magic in there waiting.”

Over the past year, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships truly have been through a lot, with the belts being stripped from Sasha Banks and Naomi, being won by part-timers Lita and Becky Lynch, and then won by Morgan and Rodriguez off of Lynch and Trish Stratus, the latter of whom wasn’t even a champion at the time. Whoever wins the belt next really needs to provide some stability to the straps… unless, of course, Morgan and Rodriguez are going to return in the not-too-distant future to become champions once more.